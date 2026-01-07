ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Dismisses Petition Of CAPF Job Aspirant Over Rejection Of Candidature After Removing Tattoo

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition by a constable job aspirant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), who challenged rejection of his candidature on account of having tattoo marks on various parts of the body, which he had removed prior to a review medical examination. The court said that the health condition of a candidate needs to be assessed, considering the situation that existed on the date of the detailed medical examination.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said that if there is an anomaly in a detailed medical examination, a candidate has the right to seek a review before the medical board. "But removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is found to be not permissible," the high court said, dismissing the candidate's petition.

The court noted that the detailed medical examination of the petitioner was held on December 3, 2025, and a review medical examination was conducted on December 6.