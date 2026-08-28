Calcutta High Court Directs CBI To Complete RG Kar Probe In 3 Weeks
CBI informed the court that 16 individuals whom the victim's family had sought to be questioned were identified and interrogated.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to complete the investigation into the 2024 rape and murder case of junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital within three weeks.
A division bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh issued the order on Friday after hearing the case through in camera proceedings.
The order came after the CBI submitted a report to the court about the progress of the investigation. The investigating agency informed the court that 16 individuals whom the victim's family had sought to be questioned including four doctors and the delivery person who had supplied food on the night of the incident were identified and interrogated.
The CBI had requested an additional four weeks from the bench to conclude the investigation. However, the division bench ordered that the probe be completed within three weeks. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for September 24.
On June 25, the High Court had ordered a fresh CBI investigation into the RG Kar incident. The special bench of Justice Ghosh and Justice Sarkar directed the CBI to re-examine the sequence of events starting from dinner time on the night of the incident on August 8, 2024 to the victim's cremation at the burning ghat next day.
Previously, the CBI had informed the court that a new team was handling the investigation. On May 21, the bench of Justice Sarkar and Justice Ghosh had ordered that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a CBI Joint Director (Eastern Zone) to investigate the case.
The court ordered a fresh investigation into the allegations related to the destruction of evidence raised by the victim's family. On July 31, Sandipani Garg was appointed as the new investigating officer, replacing Seema Pahuja, the CBI official who had been in charge of the investigation since its inception.
The deceased doctor's parents have expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the probe seeking change of the investigating officer and re-examination of the case.
Earlier on the morning of August 9, 2024, blood-stained and mutilated body of the trainee doctor was discovered in the fourth-floor seminar room of RG Kar Hospital. Her parents alleged that arrangements for her cremation were made in haste and on the second anniversary of the incident during a memorial event, the Chief Minister had ordered the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate to investigate the hurried cremation.
Acting on this directive, an FIR was lodged at the Khardah Police Station in North 24 Parganas against former Trinamool MLA Nirmal Ghosh, Panihati Municipality Councillor Somnath Dey, and Sanjib Mukhopadhyay, a neighbour of the victim.
The deceased doctor's parents had raised questions regarding Nirmal Ghosh's role in the hasty cremation of their daughter's body. On August 13, the police arrested the former MLA from a hotel in Puri.
So far, the Sealdah Court has convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in connection with this incident. On January 20 last year, Judge Anirban Das sentenced him to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. At the same time, the court has also ordered the payment of Rs 17 lakh as compensation.
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