ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Directs CBI To Complete RG Kar Probe In 3 Weeks

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to complete the investigation into the 2024 rape and murder case of junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital within three weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh issued the order on Friday after hearing the case through in camera proceedings.

The order came after the CBI submitted a report to the court about the progress of the investigation. The investigating agency informed the court that 16 individuals whom the victim's family had sought to be questioned including four doctors and the delivery person who had supplied food on the night of the incident were identified and interrogated.

The CBI had requested an additional four weeks from the bench to conclude the investigation. However, the division bench ordered that the probe be completed within three weeks. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for September 24.

On June 25, the High Court had ordered a fresh CBI investigation into the RG Kar incident. The special bench of Justice Ghosh and Justice Sarkar directed the CBI to re-examine the sequence of events starting from dinner time on the night of the incident on August 8, 2024 to the victim's cremation at the burning ghat next day.

Previously, the CBI had informed the court that a new team was handling the investigation. On May 21, the bench of Justice Sarkar and Justice Ghosh had ordered that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a CBI Joint Director (Eastern Zone) to investigate the case.