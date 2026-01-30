ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Directs SSC To File Affidavit Over Right Of Persons With Disabilities Act In Recruitment

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and the state government to file affidavits in response to a petition claiming that the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act was not followed in the SLST 2025 for school job recruitments.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that 100 vacancies in the persons with disabilities category could not be filled due to the non-availability of candidates. The petitioner prayed for restraining the commission from providing any appointment in the said vacancies by changing their nature.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the SSC and the state government to file their respective affidavits in opposition to the petitioner's contentions within four weeks and reply to those by the petitioner within a fortnight thereafter.