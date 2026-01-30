ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Poll Infra: Cal HC Directs EC, State To File Reports On PIL

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to file reports within a week on a PIL which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya prayed for the court’s intervention into the matter, saying that the company’s withdrawal will affect the smooth conduct of the polls. A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held that the Election Commission is within its powers to ensure that infrastructure facilities are provided for the polls.