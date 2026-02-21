ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Chief Justice Holds SIR Meeting Following SC Order, Cancels Judicial Officers’ Leaves

Kolkata: The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered cancellation of leave of all judicial officers posted in different courts of West Bengal till March 9, to ensure compliance with directions passed by the Supreme Court for completion of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the High Court’s Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held a meeting with various top officials of the central and state governments.

A notification issued by the high court’s registrar general said that all leaves, except under medical emergency, granted earlier to any judicial officer, stand cancelled till March 9, and those already on leave were directed to join their respective courts and offices by February 23.

The high-level meeting of the Chief Justice was attended by West Bengal’s chief electoral officer, and the state's chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, advocate general, additional solicitor general representing the Centre and the registrar general at the high court premises on Saturday afternoon.

The notification said that the Chief Justice directed that all judicial officers, posted as district and sessions judges/chief judges, additional district and sessions judges, as well as those posted on deputation, are refrained from taking any leave with immediate effect till March 9.

It said that in addition to this, the judicial officers posted in special/CBI courts, commercial courts, special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, POCSO courts, City Civil Court and City Sessions Court of the city, and fast track courts are also refrained from taking any leave during this period except under medical emergencies.