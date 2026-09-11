ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Asks Fire Dept Not To Implement Vacate Order For Abhishek's TMC Office Till Sept 16 Ruling

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Fire Services Department not to implement its order to vacate two floors of a high-rise building housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street here until the court rules on a plea challenging the directive.

Hearing of the Trinamool Congress's petition challenging the order to vacate the premises concluded after the parties completed their respective submissions in the matter.

"The authorities are directed to restrain from giving any effect to the letter dated September 4, 2026," Justice Krishna Rao directed. The order in the matter will be passed on September 16, the court said.

The West Bengal Fire Department had ordered that the basement and two floors of the building, housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, in central Kolkata be vacated over "lack of fire safety measures", an official said.

A week before that, the authorities removed an "illegal" billboard of the TMC from the same building, during which private guards at Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials.