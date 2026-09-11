Calcutta HC Asks Fire Dept Not To Implement Vacate Order For Abhishek's TMC Office Till Sept 16 Ruling
The West Bengal Fire Department had ordered that the TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office be vacated over lack of fire safety measures
By PTI
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Fire Services Department not to implement its order to vacate two floors of a high-rise building housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street here until the court rules on a plea challenging the directive.
Hearing of the Trinamool Congress's petition challenging the order to vacate the premises concluded after the parties completed their respective submissions in the matter.
"The authorities are directed to restrain from giving any effect to the letter dated September 4, 2026," Justice Krishna Rao directed. The order in the matter will be passed on September 16, the court said.
The West Bengal Fire Department had ordered that the basement and two floors of the building, housing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office, in central Kolkata be vacated over "lack of fire safety measures", an official said.
A week before that, the authorities removed an "illegal" billboard of the TMC from the same building, during which private guards at Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials.
Moving the court, the TMC's counsel Kishore Dutta stated that the lessor of the building's sixth and seventh floors, which were leased to the political party, terminated the lease on August 25.
The civil court granted a stay on the lease termination on September 2, Dutta stated. He stated that the state's Fire Services Department had served the occupiers of the two floors with a notice to vacate after finding that the fire safety certificate had expired.
Opposing the petition, Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra argued before the court that several fire safety parameters were flouted on the sixth and seventh floors and a number of LPG gas cylinders were stocked on one of these floors. The building owner's lawyer stated that the lessee had set up a cafeteria on one of the two floors without permission.
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