Calcutta High Court Allows Glenary’s To Resume Liquor Sales Till January 12 Next Year
Calcutta High Court at Jalpaiguri on Wednesday granted interim relief to petitioner Ajoy Lucas Edwards, who was accused of operating the pub without government approval.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Kolkata: In a breather for Christmas and New Year revellers in Darjeeling, known as the 'Queen of the Hills, the Calcutta High Court has allowed Glenary’s, the iconic heritage eatery synonymous with celebrations in the hills, to resume liquor sales till January 12, 2026.
The Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court at Jalpaiguri on Wednesday granted interim relief to petitioner Ajoy Lucas Edwards by staying the suspension of Glenary’s bar licence till January 12, citing the ongoing tourist rush and the possibility of severe financial loss. Justice Amrita Sinha passed the interim order, staying the bar licence suspension, and allowed the sale of liquor at Glenary’s during the stipulated period.
Edward is also the convenor of the 'Indian Gorkha Janmukti Front' and a member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The Justice has directed all parties to submit affidavits on that day. The case will be heard again based on these affidavits. The ruling came as a source of great joy for the thousands of tourists visiting Darjeeling during the festive season of Christmas.
On the night of December 9, the Darjeeling district excise department shut down the historic Glenary's pub in the hill town. According to sources, there were several allegations of irregularities against the pub.
Glenary's authorities were accused of operating the pub without government approval and necessary documents. Based on these allegations, the district excise department raided the pub. The pub and its live music were shut down for three months due to alleged lack of proper documentation and irregular activities. Ajay Edward alleged that these accusations were politically motivated.
Shamim Ahmed, the lawyer representing Glenary's, said, "Two cases were filed regarding Glenary's. The state appealed in the division bench, and another case was filed in the single bench. The single bench said that the problems mentioned could be resolved. The excise department was also instructed to inspect the pub and submit a report. But the excise department has not yet conducted the inspection. Today, justice Amrita Sinha heard the matter. She has ordered that the excise department's order to keep the pub closed will not be enforced.
In the 19th century, an Italian resident opened a confectionery in this building named Glenary. Back then, its name was 'Vado and Pliva Confectionery'. It was one of the notable landmarks in Darjeeling during the British rule.
The architecture of the building still reflects the history of that era. Later, a British family bought the confectionery from its Italian owner. Then, about 60 years ago, the Edward family acquired Glenary's. Located on Nehru Road in Darjeeling Mall, this establishment is no longer limited to just a confectionery. It now houses a cafe, a bar, and a restaurant. Glenary's holds a special appeal for food connoisseurs and those who enjoy fine beverages.