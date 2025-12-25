ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta High Court Allows Glenary’s To Resume Liquor Sales Till January 12 Next Year

Kolkata: In a breather for Christmas and New Year revellers in Darjeeling, known as the 'Queen of the Hills, the Calcutta High Court has allowed Glenary’s, the iconic heritage eatery synonymous with celebrations in the hills, to resume liquor sales till January 12, 2026.

The Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court at Jalpaiguri on Wednesday granted interim relief to petitioner Ajoy Lucas Edwards by staying the suspension of Glenary’s bar licence till January 12, citing the ongoing tourist rush and the possibility of severe financial loss. Justice Amrita Sinha passed the interim order, staying the bar licence suspension, and allowed the sale of liquor at Glenary’s during the stipulated period.

Edward is also the convenor of the 'Indian Gorkha Janmukti Front' and a member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The Justice has directed all parties to submit affidavits on that day. The case will be heard again based on these affidavits. The ruling came as a source of great joy for the thousands of tourists visiting Darjeeling during the festive season of Christmas.

On the night of December 9, the Darjeeling district excise department shut down the historic Glenary's pub in the hill town. According to sources, there were several allegations of irregularities against the pub.