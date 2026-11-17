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Calcutta HC Acquits Three Gang-Rape Convicts In 2006 Case For Want Of Material Evidence

A file photo of the Calcutta High Court. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kolkata: Three convicts in a 2006 gang-rape case have been acquitted by the Calcutta High Court, which held that there was no material evidence of sexual assault on the girl. The trio were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2018 for the alleged 2006 gang-rape of a girl in Purbasthali, Purba Bardhaman district.

The high court set aside the trial court order in its November 13 judgment, pointing out that a victim's medical examination was an elementary piece of evidence in a case of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, and the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the allegation, as has the investigation in the case.

"Except for recording an allegation of rape, there is no material medical evidence to show any sexual assault on the victim," the division bench, presided over by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, has observed. The bench said it has been well-settled that the prosecution must establish the charge against the accused and that no inference of any guilt can at all be drawn merely because the appellants' counsel did not cross-examine the prosecution witnesses, including the victim. It was equally well-settled that a conviction under Section 376 of the IPC or under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, could follow based solely on the victim's evidence if it was flawless and in harmony with other proven facts, the court said. "Such evidence must be of a sterling quality and be supported by at least some medical evidence," the bench, also comprising Justice Anuj Singh, observed.