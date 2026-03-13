ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Work Halted As Section Of Govt Staff On 'Cease Work' Over DA Dues

Kolkata: Judicial work at the Calcutta High Court came to a halt on Friday after a section of the state government employees, under the banner of 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' (Joint Movement Forum), held a 'cease work' agitation over pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues.

The agitation that caused disruption in several government offices, stalled work even at the high court. Although the Chief Justice was present, the lawyers representing the litigants and court officers were nowhere to be seen.

Employees staged a protest outside the high court's main entrance, the 'B' Gate. Some employees, who arrived at the high court, refrained from signing the attendance register. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Pal took his seat in the courtroom but the officers and lawyers remained absent. Following this, Chief Justice's personal assistants stepped in to assist him.

Addressing the matter, the Chief Justice said that he would hear cases only if lawyers from both sides were present. But, lawyers for neither side appeared for almost all the listed cases. The attendance of lawyers at the court too was lower compared to other days. The Bar Association had already extended its support to this strike yesterday.

Veteran lawyer and CPI-M MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "Has this government ever taken a correct decision with honesty? The mindset of this government, specifically that of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is of an extremely low standard. I have never before witnessed such an irrational state government. If a strike is observed through unity, everyone will be compelled to acknowledge it."

Sangrami Joutha Mancha leader Bhaskar Ghosh claimed that most state government employees abstained from work and said that the protesters have appealed those who turned up for work to abstain in solidarity with the agitation. “We offered red roses to those who came to work, requesting them not to attend office today. Many listened, while those who did not acted as per their conscience,” he said.