Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Assembly Speaker's Decision On LoP
Refusing any interim order, the single-judge bench of Justice Rao directed both parties to file affidavits by the next date of hearing on July 28.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Kolkata: In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the West Bengal legislative assembly speaker Rathin Ghosh's decision to recognise expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of the new majority bloc of the party in the House and as the official Leader of Opposition (LoP).
The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao refused any interim order on the Speaker's decision, placing the matter for the next hearing on July 28. Justice Rao directed both the petitioner and the defendant in the matter to file affidavits in the matter by the next date of hearing.
The hearing on a petition by veteran TMC leader Sovondeb Chattopadhayay challenging the decision of the Speaker, filed earlier this month, concluded on Wednesday. However, the court reserved the decision for today.
The petitioner contended that the Speaker acted contrary to constitutional principles by ignoring the decision of the political party and instead relying upon the numerical strength of a faction within the legislature party. During the hearing, the Court repeatedly sought an explanation for the Speaker's failure to decide the first proposal submitted by the TMC leadership.
Referring to the timeline, Justice Rao noted that the initial communication had been received in May but remained pending, whereas the rival proposal was acted upon immediately after it was received in June.
The Court observed that natural justice required the Speaker to hear all concerned parties before arriving at a conclusion and questioned whether allegations of forgery alone could justify sidelining the original proposal.
The Bench further asked whether the Speaker could independently determine which faction represented the majority without first completing an inquiry into the competing claims.
Out of the 80 Trinamool Congress legislators in the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly, a total of 60 legislators are officially in the rebel but majority bloc, which Ritabrata claimed the figure to be 64 earlier this week.
On the other hand, the original bloc, which acknowledges their allegiance to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, has the support of just 20 legislators.
Meanwhile, a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already underway over alleged mismatches in the signatures of certain Trinamool legislators in the resolution submitted to the Speaker's office nominating Sovandeb as the LoP, Asima Patra and Nayna Bandopadhyay as deputy leaders of the Opposition, and Firhad Hakim as the Chief Whip of the Trinamool legislative party in the Assembly.
The alleged mismatches were flagged by Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha, prompting the CID to initiate a probe. The duo was immediately suspended by the Trinamool.
Soon afterwards, 60 legislators, led by Ritabrata, revolted and submitted a fresh resolution, claiming to be the majority bloc in the Trinamool legislative party. Accepting the fresh resolution, Ritabrata was officially recognised as the Opposition leader.
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