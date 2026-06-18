ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Assembly Speaker's Decision On LoP

Kolkata: In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the West Bengal legislative assembly speaker Rathin Ghosh's decision to recognise expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of the new majority bloc of the party in the House and as the official Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao refused any interim order on the Speaker's decision, placing the matter for the next hearing on July 28. Justice Rao directed both the petitioner and the defendant in the matter to file affidavits in the matter by the next date of hearing.

The hearing on a petition by veteran TMC leader Sovondeb Chattopadhayay challenging the decision of the Speaker, filed earlier this month, concluded on Wednesday. However, the court reserved the decision for today.

The petitioner contended that the Speaker acted contrary to constitutional principles by ignoring the decision of the political party and instead relying upon the numerical strength of a faction within the legislature party. During the hearing, the Court repeatedly sought an explanation for the Speaker's failure to decide the first proposal submitted by the TMC leadership.

Referring to the timeline, Justice Rao noted that the initial communication had been received in May but remained pending, whereas the rival proposal was acted upon immediately after it was received in June.

The Court observed that natural justice required the Speaker to hear all concerned parties before arriving at a conclusion and questioned whether allegations of forgery alone could justify sidelining the original proposal.