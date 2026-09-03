Calcutta HC To Hear Plea On BJP MP Ananta Maharaj's Remarks On Netaji
Ananta Maharaj's comments against Netaji have triggered strong reaction in political circles, drawing objections from not only the Opposition and ruling party but various quarters.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: A petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday demanding registration of an FIR against BJP MP Nagen Roy, alias Ananta Maharaj, alleging that no action has been taken against him despite his repeated derogatory remarks, vile attacks, insults, and disrespect to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
A plea has also been made for an investigation into the remarks made by Ananta Maharaj, who is a representative of the Rajbanshi community.
Sayan Dutta, lawyer representing the petitioner, said, "Ananta Maharaj has made derogatory comments about Netaji on multiple occasions. On July 29, the petitioner, Arnab Pal Chowdhury, lodged complaints against him at the Parliament Street Police Station, with the SP of Cooch Behar, and at the Cyber Crime Police Station in North 24 Parganas. However, no action has been taken so far, and no investigation has been conducted. Consequently, he approached the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of Calcutta High Court seeking immediate registration of an FIR and other relief."
The BJP Rajya Sabha MP had recently remarked, "Did Netaji take up arms against the country? Then he is a traitor, isn't he? He liberated the country. Some people say Netaji runs through their veins! We will conduct a DNA test to see where Netaji exists within you. Netaji is a war criminal."
His comments triggered a political row and MLAs and ministers from North Bengal approached Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. On August 13, the state government revoked the 'Banga Bibhushan' award previously conferred upon him. Subsequently, facing pressure, Ananta Maharaj softened his stance.
Apologising on social media, he said, "I am sincerely sorry if anyone was mentally hurt by some of my inadvertent remarks regarding Netaji."
Earlier on August 7, Cooch Behar's Kotwali Police Station registered an FIR against Ananta Maharaj based on a complaint by Forward Bloc leader Gopal Dey. The case was registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 299 (outraging religious feelings), and Section 353 (attempting to incite unrest by spreading rumors).
Also, two 'Greater' faction leaders, both close associates of Ananta Maharaj, were arrested in this connection. The arrested individuals were identified as Pintu Roy of Tufanganj and Krishna Karji of Panishala.
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