ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC To Hear Plea On BJP MP Ananta Maharaj's Remarks On Netaji

Kolkata: A petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday demanding registration of an FIR against BJP MP Nagen Roy, alias Ananta Maharaj, alleging that no action has been taken against him despite his repeated derogatory remarks, vile attacks, insults, and disrespect to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A plea has also been made for an investigation into the remarks made by Ananta Maharaj, who is a representative of the Rajbanshi community.

Sayan Dutta, lawyer representing the petitioner, said, "Ananta Maharaj has made derogatory comments about Netaji on multiple occasions. On July 29, the petitioner, Arnab Pal Chowdhury, lodged complaints against him at the Parliament Street Police Station, with the SP of Cooch Behar, and at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in North 24 Parganas. However, no action has been taken so far, and no investigation has been conducted. Consequently, he approached the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of Calcutta High Court seeking immediate registration of an FIR and other relief."

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP had recently remarked, "Did Netaji take up arms against the country? Then he is a traitor, isn't he? He liberated the country. Some people say Netaji runs through their veins! We will conduct a DNA test to see where Netaji exists within you. Netaji is a war criminal."