Typical Munna Bhai MBBS Case: Calcutta HC Stays PG Course Of Private Medical College In Bengal
An inspection by the National Medical Commission at Santiniketan Medical College found that a fake patient with no case history was kept in a bed.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bolpur: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the beginning of the postgraduate course (PG) in the Santiniketan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Bolpur after it came to know that a fake patient was kept in bed during an inspection of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The finding led Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra to observe that it was a typical 'Munna Bhai MBBS scenario' and direct NMC to send a delegation to inspect the matter within three days.
However, Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital director Malay Pith said, "I have not yet received a copy of the full verdict. But I will say that I went to do something good. It would have been better for everyone in this district. What we have done in just five years, the rest of the medical colleges cound't. Later, we will try again to start PG courses."
The Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital was established as a private facility in Bolpur in 2021, and initiatives were taken to start postgraduate studies in 16 subjects. Accordingly, permission was sought from the NMC, which refused to grant. The authorities approached the high court on the issue in 2025.
NMC informed the bench that Santiniketan Medical College and Hospital does not have the infrastructure to start postgraduate courses, as a minimum of 15 professors and doctors are required for operating just five departments. When the NMC delegation visited the place, they saw only three professors and doctors.
Not only that, the NMC said in its affidavit that a 'fake' patient was kept in the hospital, with no case history. To this, the judge said it looks like a typical Munna Bhai MBBS case, referring to the Sanjay Dutt-starrer movie, and ordered a stay on the start of postgraduate courses.
Notably, Pith's name cropped up as a close associate of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal in the cow smuggling and financial embezzlement cases. He was also called to Kolkata and Delhi by the ED and CBI on several occasions for questioning. Along with Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital, the ED and CBI sleuths also raided Shantiniketan Polytechnic College in connection with the cases.
