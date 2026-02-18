ETV Bharat / state

Typical Munna Bhai MBBS Case: Calcutta HC Stays PG Course Of Private Medical College In Bengal

Bolpur: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the beginning of the postgraduate course (PG) in the Santiniketan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Bolpur after it came to know that a fake patient was kept in bed during an inspection of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The finding led Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra to observe that it was a typical 'Munna Bhai MBBS scenario' and direct NMC to send a delegation to inspect the matter within three days.

However, Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital director Malay Pith said, "I have not yet received a copy of the full verdict. But I will say that I went to do something good. It would have been better for everyone in this district. What we have done in just five years, the rest of the medical colleges cound't. Later, we will try again to start PG courses."