ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Stays Order For Rs 765.78 Cr Compensation To Tatas Over Failed Singur Factory Project

Notably, in October 2023, an arbitral tribunal comprising three former judges directed that Tata Motors be paid Rs 765.78 crore as compensation for inability to set up a factory in Singur. The tribunal comprised former Supreme Court Justice V S Sirpurkar, Justice Alok Chakraborty, and Justice Jayanta Biswas.

The court's order stipulates that, within eight weeks, the state government must deposit either assets or cash funds with the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court. Additionally, the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for filing the lawsuit.

Justice Aniruddha Roy granted this stay for a period of eight weeks. During this period, the state government is required to furnish a bank guarantee. The court's ruling comes in response to a petition filed by the recently ousted Trinamool-led government.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has issued a stay order on the directive to pay Rs 765.78 crore compensation to the Tata Group for failure to establish a factory in Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

In addition to the principal amount, the tribunal directed the WBIDC to pay interest at an annual rate of 11 percent, calculated from September 1, 2011, along with an additional Rs 1 crore towards legal costs. The Trinamool government subsequently challenged this verdict in the high court. Following a prolonged period of hearings on this petition, the delivery of the judgment had been reserved. On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court issued a stay on the directive to pay compensation to the Tata Group.

It is worth recalling that on August 31, 2016, the Supreme Court declared the acquisition of 997 acres of land in Singur—earmarked for the Tata Group—as "illegal." The court directed that the land be returned to the farmers within 12 weeks. Acting on this directive, the state government initiated the process of restoring the land to a cultivable condition and handing it back to the farmers. However, grievances regarding the unsuitability of the land for cultivation continue to persist among the farmers.

The land acquisition process in Singur for the Tata Group's 'Nano' project commenced in 2006. In 2008, amidst intense political agitation and protests, Ratan Tata decided to relocate the factory from Singur to Sanand in Gujarat. After coming to power in 2011, the Trinamool Congress attempted to reclaim the land by passing the 'Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Act.' However, the land could not be rendered suitable for cultivation.

Recently, the 15-year tenure of the Trinamool government in the state came to an end. Having secured a landslide victory in the elections, the BJP is now poised to ascend the throne of Bengal. The people of Singur harbour just one hope from this new government, that the land originally allotted for the Tata factory, which is no longer viable for agriculture, be utilised for industrial development.