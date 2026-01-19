ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Seeks Report On Messi-Maradona Statues In Lake Town After PIL Alleges Encroachment On Public Land

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the installation of statues of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in Lake Town. The HC’s view is a fallout of a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed regarding the installation of these statues of the two football superstars.

On Monday, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen, directed the Dum Dum Municipality and the state government to submit a report on the matter. The report must be submitted to the court within the next three weeks.

The Petitioner's Claims

The petitioner claimed that the two statues have been erected on government land. Furthermore, the presence of these statues on government land is obstructing public movement. A Supreme Court observation was also cited during the hearing. It stated that no statues or architectural structures can be erected on government land if they obstruct public movement.

The petitioner, Swadesh Majumdar, stated that despite clear instructions from the Supreme Court regarding the installation of statues on government land, state minister, Sujit Bose, has installed statues of the two world-renowned Argentine footballers, Maradona and Lionel Messi, in the Lake Town area of ​​South Dum Dum Municipality. Not only that, a statue of Rana Pratap of Chittor in Salt Lake was installed with the consent of the Mayor of Bidhannagar, Smt. Krishna Chakraborty, Majumdar stated.