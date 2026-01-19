Calcutta HC Seeks Report On Messi-Maradona Statues In Lake Town After PIL Alleges Encroachment On Public Land
High Court directed the Dum Dum Municipality and the state government to submit a report on the matter.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the installation of statues of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in Lake Town. The HC’s view is a fallout of a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed regarding the installation of these statues of the two football superstars.
On Monday, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen, directed the Dum Dum Municipality and the state government to submit a report on the matter. The report must be submitted to the court within the next three weeks.
The Petitioner's Claims
The petitioner claimed that the two statues have been erected on government land. Furthermore, the presence of these statues on government land is obstructing public movement. A Supreme Court observation was also cited during the hearing. It stated that no statues or architectural structures can be erected on government land if they obstruct public movement.
The petitioner, Swadesh Majumdar, stated that despite clear instructions from the Supreme Court regarding the installation of statues on government land, state minister, Sujit Bose, has installed statues of the two world-renowned Argentine footballers, Maradona and Lionel Messi, in the Lake Town area of South Dum Dum Municipality. Not only that, a statue of Rana Pratap of Chittor in Salt Lake was installed with the consent of the Mayor of Bidhannagar, Smt. Krishna Chakraborty, Majumdar stated.
The Left Front Era Mentioned in the Hearing
To substantiate his point, the petitioner also referred to a state government directive issued during the Left Front regime. In that notification, issued in 2010, the then chief secretary of the state had stated that no temples, mosques, or similar structures could be built on government land.
The directive further stated that no statues could be erected by encroaching on government land, and no illegal constructions would be permitted. The petitioner claimed that a minister of the state government has now violated this directive. In this situation, the High Court has sought a report to determine whether the two statues were indeed built on government land.
On the same day that the Calcutta High Court sought a report regarding the Messi and Maradona statues, Shatadru Dutta was granted bail. Shatadru Dutta, the organiser of the event involving Lionel Messi at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, was arrested in connection with the chaos that ensued. The Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs. 10,000. Earlier, his bail applications were rejected on two occasions.