ETV Bharat / state

'Can You Send Back Everyone Who Crossed The Border In 1970s?' Calcutta HC Questions On Deportation Of Suspected Bangladeshi

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked whether everyone who crossed the border in 1970s could be sent back, while hearing a case of a suspected Bangladeshi national who has been detained for nearly two months.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court asked, "Is it feasible to send back everyone who crossed the border in the 1970s? Visit the border districts and see if this is even possible. How can someone be detained without adhering to due legal process?"

The man, identified as Sahidul Islam, a resident of Raninagar in Murshidabad district, was arrested on August 13 on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national. His family claims that Sahidul's name appears on the voter list and was even included during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. They said that despite possessing all documents, he was detained and sent to a detention camp.

An order for his deportation from India was issued by the Foreigners Registration Office on September 28, a decision he challenged in the Calcutta High Court.

While examining his two-month detention, the court specifically questioned the duration of his confinement, expressing dissatisfaction regarding the information based on which the deportation was ordered. It asked on what ground the Murshidabad resident was accused of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, and detained.