Calcutta HC Quashes It's Order Cancelling 32,000 Primary Teachers' Appointments

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court division bench on Wednesday quashed a single-bench order that cancelled the appointments of 32,000 primary teachers in connection with a cash-for-job scam case. The judgement has brought as a major relief to the candidates recruited through the 2016-panel of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in his May 2023 order, had scrapped the 32,000 appointments. The division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has now dismissed Gangopadhyay's order. The hearing of the case was completed on November 12 and the verdict was reserved for December 3.

On Wednesday, the division bench observed that sufficient evidence of irregularities is needed to cancel all 32,000 appointments. Not all appointments were irregular and the CBI investigation did not reveal evidence of massive corruption, the bench stated.