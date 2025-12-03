Calcutta HC Quashes It's Order Cancelling 32,000 Primary Teachers' Appointments
Division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra observed that all appointments were not proven irregular.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court division bench on Wednesday quashed a single-bench order that cancelled the appointments of 32,000 primary teachers in connection with a cash-for-job scam case. The judgement has brought as a major relief to the candidates recruited through the 2016-panel of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in his May 2023 order, had scrapped the 32,000 appointments. The division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has now dismissed Gangopadhyay's order. The hearing of the case was completed on November 12 and the verdict was reserved for December 3.
On Wednesday, the division bench observed that sufficient evidence of irregularities is needed to cancel all 32,000 appointments. Not all appointments were irregular and the CBI investigation did not reveal evidence of massive corruption, the bench stated.
During the hearing, state Advocate General Kishore Dutta refuted the claims of irregularities saying there was no corruption in the 2016 primary teacher recruitment exam.
On May 12, 2023, the then Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court had ordered the cancellation of 32,000 primary jobs. The state government had challenged the verdict in the high court's division bench. The Justice Subrata Talukder and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya bench had stayed the order to cancel appointments. After this, the case was referred to the Supreme Court and the apex court had forwarded it to the Calcutta High Court. Finally, the verdict was announced on Wednesday.
The recruitment process for candidates who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) began in 2014 and in 2016, 32,000 teachers were hired at the primary level. However, right after recruitment, multiple allegations of irregularities and corruption, including recruitment without aptitude test, OMR fraud, non-compliance with the reservation policy and rank jumps were raised.
