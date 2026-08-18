ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Bengal Govt's Notification To Verify Caste Certificates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday put an interim stay on the May 14 notification of the West Bengal government regarding the verification of caste certificates.

The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Atarup Banerjee passed the order, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved or further orders are passed.

The government notification stated that all caste certificates issued since 2011 under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC categories will be verified, and any certificate found to be fake would be cancelled.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by lawyers Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Raghunath Chakraborty challenging the notification, arguing that the state lacks the authority to cancel such certificates.

They contended that this move would adversely affect at least 1.69 crore certificate holders from backward classes, many of whom have cases pending before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Tribunal and won't be able to submit these documents there.