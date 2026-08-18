Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Bengal Govt's Notification To Verify Caste Certificates
The petitioners argued the govt's action would adversely affect at least 1.69 crore certificate holders, many of whom have cases pending before the SIR tribunal.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday put an interim stay on the May 14 notification of the West Bengal government regarding the verification of caste certificates.
The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Atarup Banerjee passed the order, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved or further orders are passed.
The government notification stated that all caste certificates issued since 2011 under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC categories will be verified, and any certificate found to be fake would be cancelled.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by lawyers Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Raghunath Chakraborty challenging the notification, arguing that the state lacks the authority to cancel such certificates.
They contended that this move would adversely affect at least 1.69 crore certificate holders from backward classes, many of whom have cases pending before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Tribunal and won't be able to submit these documents there.
The petitioners further claimed that the state's decision was highly one-sided and contrary to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Act, 1994. Such discriminatory action — taken without any allegations or proof of fraud —violates Articles 14, 15(4), 16(4), and 21 of the Indian Constitution.
A request was made to the state on June 4 to reconsider the directive. However, as there was no response, the petitioners said they were compelled to approach the court.
Advocate General Surajit Nath Mitra informed the court that the state government could make such decisions by verifying documents, such as voter and Aadhaar cards, along with caste and family certificates.
After hearing both parties, the division bench observed that no verification of certificates for SC, ST, and OBC categories may be conducted until the case is finally disposed of.
However, the court noted that if the state receives any specific complaints, district officials may verify them and take appropriate action.
Also Read