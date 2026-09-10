ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Permits Mamata Banerjee's Meeting At Serampore But Not Rally

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted conditional permission to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting in Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday but refused a proposed rally along GT Road in the district.

Earlier, the Kalighat Trinamool unit had sought permission to hold a rally along GT Road in Mahesh in Hooghly followed by a meeting.

On Thursday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that since GT Road is extremely narrow, the court considered a request to hold the meeting at a specific designated venue to be more appropriate.

Justice Bhattacharyya said, "Therefore, there will be no rally in Mahesh; instead, the meeting may be held on September 11 at the Jagannath Dev Snan Piri Maidan. However, this must be done subject to several conditions. The meeting may be held between 1 pm and 3 pm with a maximum of 2,000 supporters. No statements that could disrupt communal harmony may be made during the meeting, and care must be taken to ensure no unrest arises. The Trinamool Congress must provide the names and mobile numbers of 10 volunteers to the police by 10 pm tonight; they will be held responsible for any untoward incident during the meeting. The venue must be vacated immediately after the meeting concludes."

The court directed that a stage may be erected at the designated ground for the meeting and the Inspector-in-Charge of Serampore police station must arrange for necessary police security.