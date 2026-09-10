Calcutta HC Permits Mamata Banerjee's Meeting At Serampore But Not Rally
The meeting has been permitted between 1 pm and 3 pm with a maximum of 2,000 participants, prohibiting inflammatory statements that can trigger communal tension.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted conditional permission to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting in Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday but refused a proposed rally along GT Road in the district.
Earlier, the Kalighat Trinamool unit had sought permission to hold a rally along GT Road in Mahesh in Hooghly followed by a meeting.
On Thursday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that since GT Road is extremely narrow, the court considered a request to hold the meeting at a specific designated venue to be more appropriate.
Justice Bhattacharyya said, "Therefore, there will be no rally in Mahesh; instead, the meeting may be held on September 11 at the Jagannath Dev Snan Piri Maidan. However, this must be done subject to several conditions. The meeting may be held between 1 pm and 3 pm with a maximum of 2,000 supporters. No statements that could disrupt communal harmony may be made during the meeting, and care must be taken to ensure no unrest arises. The Trinamool Congress must provide the names and mobile numbers of 10 volunteers to the police by 10 pm tonight; they will be held responsible for any untoward incident during the meeting. The venue must be vacated immediately after the meeting concludes."
The court directed that a stage may be erected at the designated ground for the meeting and the Inspector-in-Charge of Serampore police station must arrange for necessary police security.
The state pointed out that the venue is a private property and it was emphasised that the road must not be blocked in any way.
Trinamool Congress leader Asit Majumdar had initially approached the police seeking permission for a rally, proposing to keep one side of the road open. However, the police denied permission.
The State argued that since there are several schools and hospitals along that road, it was not feasible to allow a meeting between 2 pm and 5 pm.
As an alternative, Trinamool requested permission to hold the meeting at the Jagannath Dev Snan Piri Maidan in Mahesh. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya observed that the democratic rights of the people cannot be curtailed.
It is worth noting that the Kalighat Trinamool unit proposed a rally followed by a meeting in Mahesh, which the former CM was scheduled to attend, but the complications regarding police permission led to the matter reaching the high court.
Also Read