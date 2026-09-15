Calcutta HC Orders Removal Of Suvendu Adhikari's Name From Baruipur Violence Case
The court refused to quash the FIR filed against Lahek Ali, who was arrested over alleged incitement in Baruipur violence, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's name from a case involving CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali in connection with Baruipur violence.
A bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya did not entertain the plea to quash the FIR filed against Lahek Ali, who was arrested in connection with alleged incitement in Baruipur violence.
The court noted that Ali is currently on interim bail so there is no need for any interim order at this stage. The next hearing of the case will take place after the Durga Puja holidays, based on affidavits submitted by all parties, it added.
On July 11, a man, identified as Indrajit Mandal, was allegedly beaten to death by a crowd while protesting against the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.
CM Suvendu Adhikari said, "There was a communal angle to the mob lynching incident. 'Restless souls' who had retreated home after losing the election committed this act; they will have to face the consequences. Everything, from conviction to executive action, will be monitored by the Chief Minister. I would not call the Indrajit Mandal incident a mob lynching; he was murdered based on his identity, and there was significant instigation behind this from those rejected in the elections. Radical fundamentalist groups might also be involved; I am not ruling that out."
Immediately after the CM's statement, BJP mandal president Gautam Chakraborty filed a complaint against Lahek Ali on July 12, and he was arrested that same day.
During the hearing, Ali's counsel, lawyer and senior CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya told the court, "We are not seeking bail; we want the FIR filed against Ali to be quashed. This investigation cannot proceed. Four FIRs have been filed. Ali was targeted only after the Chief Minister spoke. The plea for quashing the FIR is distinct from the bail application. No FIR was lodged against Ali based on a complaint from the victim's family. He was targeted with malicious intent following CM's statement."
Ali's interim bail was extended by four weeks on September 10.
State additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar submitted in court, "The Chief Minister has been named as a party in this matter. How is he connected to this case? His name should be removed from the case immediately."
Justice Bhattacharyya subsequently directed the state to submit an affidavit stating its position after the Durga Puja holidays. The petitioner is to file a counter-affidavit within two weeks thereafter, and Adhikari's name is to be removed from the case, he added.
Bhattacharya, expressed strong objection to the judge's order to remove Adhikari's name from the case. "Later, it will be claimed that Ali made provocative remarks. It is crucial for Suvendu Adhikari to remain a party to this case. We will appeal against the order to remove his name."
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