ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Orders Removal Of Suvendu Adhikari's Name From Baruipur Violence Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's name from a case involving CPI(M) leader Lahek Ali in connection with Baruipur violence.

A bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya did not entertain the plea to quash the FIR filed against Lahek Ali, who was arrested in connection with alleged incitement in Baruipur violence.

The court noted that Ali is currently on interim bail so there is no need for any interim order at this stage. The next hearing of the case will take place after the Durga Puja holidays, based on affidavits submitted by all parties, it added.

On July 11, a man, identified as Indrajit Mandal, was allegedly beaten to death by a crowd while protesting against the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

CM Suvendu Adhikari said, "There was a communal angle to the mob lynching incident. 'Restless souls' who had retreated home after losing the election committed this act; they will have to face the consequences. Everything, from conviction to executive action, will be monitored by the Chief Minister. I would not call the Indrajit Mandal incident a mob lynching; he was murdered based on his identity, and there was significant instigation behind this from those rejected in the elections. Radical fundamentalist groups might also be involved; I am not ruling that out."

Immediately after the CM's statement, BJP mandal president Gautam Chakraborty filed a complaint against Lahek Ali on July 12, and he was arrested that same day.