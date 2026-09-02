Calcutta HC Orders Immediate Demolition Of Illegal Structures Of Abhishek Banerjee's Sebashray Initiative
The petitioner argued that the continued presence of these structures has deprived residents of using the playground for school sports events, cricket and football tournaments.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to immediately demolish two structures set up for the Sebashray health camp initiative by Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, at Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas during the Trinamool Congress government.
The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Atarup Banerjee was hearing a petition filed by Aminuddin Khan seeking the removal of the structures allegedly built illegally on a playground.
The petitioner said the health camps there were held for the last time on December 21, 2025, yet the tin shed had not been removed. The continued presence of these structures had deprived residents of using the playground for school sports events, cricket and football tournaments, as well as various government and social programmes, it added.
Advocate Nandini Mitra for the petitioner informed the High Court that the park serves as the "lungs" of the neighbourhood and it must be restored to its original condition soon.
When Acting Chief Justice Chakraborty asked if it was indeed a temporary structure, Mitra said the photographs clearly show it was built to resemble a medical college. "It is now completely unusable. There is no electricity connection or any other facility," she added.
Hearing the argument, the division bench ordered the immediate demolition and removal of the structures. "Remove it immediately. Where is your police force? Shall we ask them to come, or will you instruct them to take steps to remove it? Submit a report to us detailing the steps you have taken," it directed the state counsel.
When the counsel mentioned that the task would incur some cost, the bench observed that those who constructed the structure should bear it.
Following the defeat of the Trinamool Congress in the last assembly elections, several cases have been filed against Banerjee, including the Sebashray project, which was allegedly launched without establishing proper infrastructure or necessary arrangements.
There were complaints that the camps are run by medical students and interns instead of qualified doctors with proper registration numbers. There were also complaints that the patients treated there developed severe medical complications at a later stage because of the wrong line of treatment at the Sebashray health camps.
In July, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the West Bengal Assembly that the health department would conduct a detailed probe of the irregularities at Sebashray health camps. However, Banerjee has secured legal protection in the case.
Also Read