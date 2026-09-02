ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Orders Immediate Demolition Of Illegal Structures Of Abhishek Banerjee's Sebashray Initiative

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to immediately demolish two structures set up for the Sebashray health camp initiative by Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, at Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas during the Trinamool Congress government.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Atarup Banerjee was hearing a petition filed by Aminuddin Khan seeking the removal of the structures allegedly built illegally on a playground.

The petitioner said the health camps there were held for the last time on December 21, 2025, yet the tin shed had not been removed. The continued presence of these structures had deprived residents of using the playground for school sports events, cricket and football tournaments, as well as various government and social programmes, it added.

Advocate Nandini Mitra for the petitioner informed the High Court that the park serves as the "lungs" of the neighbourhood and it must be restored to its original condition soon.

When Acting Chief Justice Chakraborty asked if it was indeed a temporary structure, Mitra said the photographs clearly show it was built to resemble a medical college. "It is now completely unusable. There is no electricity connection or any other facility," she added.