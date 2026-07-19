ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Orders Halt In Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Office

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered status quo on the demolition of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency office in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, holding a special sitting of the court on Sunday, directed the state government to submit all documents regarding the Amtala building, which 'Leaps and Bounds' Company reportedly owns.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of 'Leaps and Bounds', according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a different matter.

Directing that status quo be maintained on the demolition of the building on Diamond Harbour Road till the end of July, the court said the matter will be heard again before a regular bench. 'Leaps and Bounds' challenged the demolition of the building before the high court.