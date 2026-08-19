ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Judge Recuses Herself From Ex-Minister's Bail Hearing

Kolkata: A judge of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday recused herself from the bail hearing of former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

Bose had filed a plea alleging that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged municipality jobs scam was unlawful.

Justice Shampa Ghosh had reserved the verdict earlier. She informed the court that a lawyer representing Bose visited her chamber in her absence on August 18 and reportedly asked her personal secretary to bring out a file related to the case.

She described the incident as highly unfortunate and reported the matter to the Acting Chief Justice. Subsequently, she decided to recuse herself from the case. The case will now be referred to the Acting Chief Justice, who will take a call on which judge will hear it next.

Precedents of a judge recusing themselves in such a manner are rare, and this recent development puts Bose in more trouble. However, the former minister's legal team claims that none of them visited the judge's chamber.