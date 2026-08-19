Calcutta HC Judge Recuses Herself From Ex-Minister's Bail Hearing
Justice Shampa Ghosh said that Sujit Bose's lawyer visited her chamber and asked her personal secretary about a file on the case, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Kolkata: A judge of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday recused herself from the bail hearing of former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.
Bose had filed a plea alleging that his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged municipality jobs scam was unlawful.
Justice Shampa Ghosh had reserved the verdict earlier. She informed the court that a lawyer representing Bose visited her chamber in her absence on August 18 and reportedly asked her personal secretary to bring out a file related to the case.
She described the incident as highly unfortunate and reported the matter to the Acting Chief Justice. Subsequently, she decided to recuse herself from the case. The case will now be referred to the Acting Chief Justice, who will take a call on which judge will hear it next.
Precedents of a judge recusing themselves in such a manner are rare, and this recent development puts Bose in more trouble. However, the former minister's legal team claims that none of them visited the judge's chamber.
Bose was arrested by ED in connection with the municipal recruitment scam shortly after the results of the 2026 Assembly elections were announced.
The ED informed the court that Bose had recommended the appointment of over 300 candidates across various municipalities in exchange for money, and documents substantiating these allegations have been recovered.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bose, argued before the court that his client's name did not appear in the first two charge sheets filed in the case.
He pointed out that the CBI initiated an investigation after filing an FIR in 2023, and contended that Bose's sudden arrest was completely unlawful.
It is worth noting that in July 2025, the ED filed a charge sheet against Bose in connection with the recruitment scam, naming his son Samudra Bose, two of their companies, and former company director Jyotishman Chattopadhyay.
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