ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Calcutta HC Hands Rs 2.66 Crore Narendrapur ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam To CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into a case involving the swindling of crores of rupees under the guise of "digital arrest," registered at Narendrapur Police Station. On Wednesday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the transfer of the case—originally filed on September 3, 2024—to the CBI.

This follows a suo motu order issued by the Supreme Court on December 1 last year, mandating that all cases involving extortion via "digital arrest" be handed over to the CBI.

The apex court had expressed concern over the rising incidence of such crimes and, recognising the gravity of cybercrimes like "digital arrest," assigned the investigation to the central agency. Citing the police's failure to demonstrate any progress in the investigation, the Calcutta High Court transferred the Narendrapur case to the CBI.

The judge noted allegations that elderly individuals were defrauded of ₹2.66 crore and left destitute in the Narendrapur case. Consequently, the court deemed it appropriate to hand the matter over to the CBI, noting that following the Supreme Court's ruling, all such cases across the country are being transferred to the agency.