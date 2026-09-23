West Bengal: Calcutta HC Hands Rs 2.66 Crore Narendrapur ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam To CBI
The apex court expressed concern over the rising incidence of crimes and recognised the gravity of cybercrimes like digital arrest.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into a case involving the swindling of crores of rupees under the guise of "digital arrest," registered at Narendrapur Police Station. On Wednesday, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the transfer of the case—originally filed on September 3, 2024—to the CBI.
This follows a suo motu order issued by the Supreme Court on December 1 last year, mandating that all cases involving extortion via "digital arrest" be handed over to the CBI.
The apex court had expressed concern over the rising incidence of such crimes and, recognising the gravity of cybercrimes like "digital arrest," assigned the investigation to the central agency. Citing the police's failure to demonstrate any progress in the investigation, the Calcutta High Court transferred the Narendrapur case to the CBI.
The judge noted allegations that elderly individuals were defrauded of ₹2.66 crore and left destitute in the Narendrapur case. Consequently, the court deemed it appropriate to hand the matter over to the CBI, noting that following the Supreme Court's ruling, all such cases across the country are being transferred to the agency.
The police station has been ordered to hand over the case diary and other relevant documents to the CBI within seven days, and the High Court has directed the CBI to take up the investigation and proceed accordingly.
During the proceedings, representatives of the concerned bank attempted to raise mild objections regarding the CBI probe. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya interrupted the bank's counsel, asking, "Has the bank created a grievance redressal portal? Let the bank show that first. Do not make me speak about the bank's role. Now, go and answer to the CBI. If your bank has not established a customer grievance resolution portal, there is no point in discussing that here anymore."
The order came during the hearing of a petition filed by Jayashree Ramakrishnan and another individual, who claimed to be victims of this cyber fraud. The petitioners alleged that approximately ₹2.66 crore was swindled from them through the "digital arrest" scam. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya has ordered the handover of the case diary and all related documents concerning Narendrapur Police Station Case No. 1058/2024 to the CBI within seven days.
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