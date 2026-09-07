ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Relief To Mahua Moitra; Arrest Warrant Quashed, Case Transferred To MP-MLA Court

Kolkata: In a significant relief to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed the arrest warrant issued by the Krishnanagar court to her and transferred her case to a special MP-MLA court.

A Division Bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Arjyak Dutt set aside the Krishnanagar court's order regarding arrest warrant, stating that the case against Moitra would be tried in the special court designated for MLAs and MPs. Accordingly, orders were issued to transfer the case to the MP-MLA court in Bidhannagar.

The incident originated from a remark made by Moitra on July 1. She had said, "Instead of throwing eggs like this, throw them while wearing a burqa; then no complaint will be filed against you." The complainant claimed that the remark could hurt religious sentiments and a case was subsequently filed against her.

The high court was informed that Moitra had been summoned by Krishnanagar court on multiple occasions. As she failed to appear before the court on the scheduled date, an arrest warrant was eventually issued against her on August 19.