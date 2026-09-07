Calcutta HC Grants Relief To Mahua Moitra; Arrest Warrant Quashed, Case Transferred To MP-MLA Court
Mahua Moitra's lawyer argued the matter falls under purview of MP-MLA court instead of local district magistrate court since she is a sitting MP.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Kolkata: In a significant relief to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed the arrest warrant issued by the Krishnanagar court to her and transferred her case to a special MP-MLA court.
A Division Bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Arjyak Dutt set aside the Krishnanagar court's order regarding arrest warrant, stating that the case against Moitra would be tried in the special court designated for MLAs and MPs. Accordingly, orders were issued to transfer the case to the MP-MLA court in Bidhannagar.
The incident originated from a remark made by Moitra on July 1. She had said, "Instead of throwing eggs like this, throw them while wearing a burqa; then no complaint will be filed against you." The complainant claimed that the remark could hurt religious sentiments and a case was subsequently filed against her.
The high court was informed that Moitra had been summoned by Krishnanagar court on multiple occasions. As she failed to appear before the court on the scheduled date, an arrest warrant was eventually issued against her on August 19.
However, her counsel argued in the high court that she was not given adequate opportunity to present her side before the arrest warrant was issued. He claimed that Moitra had actually appeared in court on August 18, the scheduled hearing date, but the hearing did not take place due to a lawyers' strike. The case came up for hearing the following day, August 19, and the arrest warrant against her was issued on that very day.
The MP's counsel further questioned whether the lower court possessed the jurisdiction to try the case at all, noting that Moitra is a sitting MP, and argued that the trial for the criminal case filed against her should be conducted in the special court designated for MPs and MLAs.
Acting on that plea, the high court quashed the lower court's arrest warrant and ordered the case to be transferred to the MP-MLA court in Bidhannagar.
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