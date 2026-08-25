ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Protection To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee From Arrest In 3 Cases

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police not to take any coercive steps against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases against him till November 30, holding that custodial interrogation is not necessary. The court directed the Diamond Harbour MP not to travel abroad without permission of the High Court.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya clarified that the permission granted to Banerjee by the Supreme Court for going abroad for three weeks for medical reasons would not be curtailed by this order.

Holding that custodial interrogation of the TMC leader in connection with the three cases is not necessary, the court directed the police not to take any coercive steps against him till November 30.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to file a progress report on the investigation in the three cases when the matter will be taken up for hearing again on November 23.

Banerjee was directed to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices issued in connection with the three cases. Justice Bhattacharyya directed that at least 48 hours prior notice be given to Banerjee for appearance before the investigators in the cases.