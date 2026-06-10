ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Interim Protection To Bengal Ex-Sports Minister In Messi Event Fiasco

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to former sports minister Aroop Biswas from any coercive action in the 'Messi event fiasco' case but received a scathing rebuke.

Pointing to a newspaper photograph, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked Aroop’s counsel, Kishore Datta, "Is the person clinging to Messi your client? Is your client a childhood friend of Messi? Can a minister behave this way? The people of Kolkata hung their heads in shame that day because of this. How did he get so close to Lionel Messi? This posed a grave risk to Messi's security."

Aroop's name had surfaced in connection with the utter chaos and irregularities surrounding the event featuring World Cup-winning football star Lionel Messi at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) last December. Fearing arrest, Aroop had approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking legal protection.

During the hearing, Justice Bhattacharyya said, "The event went smoothly in three other locations (Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) so why was there such chaos in Kolkata? Messi left Kolkata feeling annoyed. It is a matter of shame. I will hear your client's plea later. First, I want a police report regarding the events of that day."

The court further observed that the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner must investigate why the event could not be managed properly. The judge ordered an investigation and submission of the report within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

After hearing all parties, the judge observed, "The maximum punishment for the alleged offence is seven years in prison. Generally, if someone cooperates with the investigation, they are entitled to protection. It is alleged that former minister failed to cooperate despite receiving notices on two occasions. He has also applied for bail in the Sessions Court. However, that does not mean he is ineligible for legal protection under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. That is why he is being granted protection. The complaint regarding the December 13 incident was filed on May 30. That is a significant delay, a gap of nearly six months."