Calcutta HC Grants Interim Protection To Bengal Ex-Sports Minister In Messi Event Fiasco
The court asks Bidhannagar Police Commissioner to probe as to why the event couldn't be managed properly and submit a report within four weeks.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to former sports minister Aroop Biswas from any coercive action in the 'Messi event fiasco' case but received a scathing rebuke.
Pointing to a newspaper photograph, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked Aroop’s counsel, Kishore Datta, "Is the person clinging to Messi your client? Is your client a childhood friend of Messi? Can a minister behave this way? The people of Kolkata hung their heads in shame that day because of this. How did he get so close to Lionel Messi? This posed a grave risk to Messi's security."
Aroop's name had surfaced in connection with the utter chaos and irregularities surrounding the event featuring World Cup-winning football star Lionel Messi at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) last December. Fearing arrest, Aroop had approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking legal protection.
During the hearing, Justice Bhattacharyya said, "The event went smoothly in three other locations (Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) so why was there such chaos in Kolkata? Messi left Kolkata feeling annoyed. It is a matter of shame. I will hear your client's plea later. First, I want a police report regarding the events of that day."
The court further observed that the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner must investigate why the event could not be managed properly. The judge ordered an investigation and submission of the report within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.
After hearing all parties, the judge observed, "The maximum punishment for the alleged offence is seven years in prison. Generally, if someone cooperates with the investigation, they are entitled to protection. It is alleged that former minister failed to cooperate despite receiving notices on two occasions. He has also applied for bail in the Sessions Court. However, that does not mean he is ineligible for legal protection under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. That is why he is being granted protection. The complaint regarding the December 13 incident was filed on May 30. That is a significant delay, a gap of nearly six months."
Also, the judge directed that Aroop must extend full cooperation to the investigation whenever he is summoned so as to ensure the investigation reaches a logical conclusion. "A notice to appear must be served 48 hours in advance. He cannot leave his jurisdiction without the court's permission and no harsh action can be taken against him without an order from the Calcutta High Court. This protection will remain in effect till August 17. The former minister must surrender his passport to the lower court within one week," the court directed.
During the hearing, state advocate general Surajit Nath Mitra said, "An anticipatory bail application has been filed in the Barasat Sessions Court. He is an influential figure and granting him protection could allow him to influence the investigation Mitra said. Despite being summoned twice, he failed to appear and has been issued multiple notices but has only sent letters citing health reasons without providing any supporting documents or evidence. His application lacks merit, and there are no grounds for granting him protection."
Kishore Datta, representing Aroop argued, "My client obtained a 'close proximity card' to come close to Messi, and being close to Messi is not a crime. The state had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, and the police have conducted an investigation."
Meanwhile, Arindam Jana, representing Shatadru Dutta the organiser of the Messi event, opposed the plea for protection. "My client, Shatadru Dutta, was the main organiser of the mega-event featuring Messi. He was previously arrested in connection with the incident six months ago but was later granted bail. If the investigating agency deems custodial interrogation necessary, they should proceed with it. He (Aroop) obtained undue benefits, my client organised four events across the country and was intimidated into handing over free tickets, which were then sold for Rs 66 crore."
Last December, the event featuring World Cup-winning football star Lionel Messi at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan was marred by chaos and allegations of corruption. The Bidhannagar South Police had summoned Aroop based on the FIR filed regarding this incident, but he had evaded the summons.
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