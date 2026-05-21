ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Conditional Protection To Abhishek Banerjee, Rejects Plea To Scrap FIR

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea for scrapping an FIR filed against him last week, granting him interim protection from any coercive action by police, including arrest, till July 31.

However, the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya imposed some conditions, like a ban on his foreign travel without prior permission, to fully cooperate with the police during the investigation and appear before the police in person. The police have been advised to inform the court in case Banerjee fails to cooperate with the investigation. The matter will be heard again on July 30.

Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court on May 18 seeking the scrapping of the FIR, which came up for hearing on Thursday. After a detailed hearing, Justice Bhattacharya made strong observations about comments made by Banerjee at a pre-election public rally, based on which a complaint was first filed, and subsequently an FIR was registered.

"We have completed the preliminary inquiry. All video footage has been scrutinised, following which the Investigating Officer has initiated criminal proceedings. We shall proceed strictly in accordance with the law," assistant advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar informed the court.

Questioning how the general secretary of a political party and three-time MP could make such an inciting statement at a public meeting and more specifically in a state which has records of massive post-poll violence, the court observed that had the results of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls been otherwise on May 4, there could have been a serious deterioration in law and order problems in the state.