Calcutta HC Grants Conditional Protection To Abhishek Banerjee, Rejects Plea To Scrap FIR
It imposed some conditions, like a ban on his foreign travel without prior permission, fully cooperate with the police nd appear before them in person.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea for scrapping an FIR filed against him last week, granting him interim protection from any coercive action by police, including arrest, till July 31.
However, the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya imposed some conditions, like a ban on his foreign travel without prior permission, to fully cooperate with the police during the investigation and appear before the police in person. The police have been advised to inform the court in case Banerjee fails to cooperate with the investigation. The matter will be heard again on July 30.
Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court on May 18 seeking the scrapping of the FIR, which came up for hearing on Thursday. After a detailed hearing, Justice Bhattacharya made strong observations about comments made by Banerjee at a pre-election public rally, based on which a complaint was first filed, and subsequently an FIR was registered.
"We have completed the preliminary inquiry. All video footage has been scrutinised, following which the Investigating Officer has initiated criminal proceedings. We shall proceed strictly in accordance with the law," assistant advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar informed the court.
Questioning how the general secretary of a political party and three-time MP could make such an inciting statement at a public meeting and more specifically in a state which has records of massive post-poll violence, the court observed that had the results of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls been otherwise on May 4, there could have been a serious deterioration in law and order problems in the state.
"As a Member of Parliament and general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, why did he make such remarks? He has a vast following. Why were such comments made precisely on the eve of an election? What would have happened had the Trinamool come to power? This state bears a shameful history of post-poll violence and fatalities. Newspapers, the mass media, and television — it was broadcast everywhere. Does this align with the petitioner's stature?" Justice Bhattacharya asked.
The FIR was registered against him on May 15 at the Bidhannagar cyber crime police station under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in North 24 Parganas for allegedly inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls.
Two non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, namely Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community), have been slapped against him.
Banerjee's counsel, Sishanya Banerjee, said, "We sought protection from the court because we felt that this action was politically motivated. The court has granted him protection. The investigation will continue as it has been proceeding. The police are free to seek whatever information they require from him. However, a notice must be served by them at least 48 hours in advance."
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