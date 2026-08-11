ETV Bharat / state

'If He's So Influential How Was His Office Demolished?' Calcutta HC Extends Protection To Abhishek Banerjee Till August 31

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three pending criminal proceedings till August 31. Also, the court will deliver the final verdict on Banerjee's petition seeking quashing of these three FIRs on August 25.

As many as 16 FIRs were previously filed against the Diamond Harbour MP and all these cases came up for hearing today. Banerjee had secured protection in 13 of these cases. His lawyers had approached the court seeking protection for the remaining three.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya orally observed, "Since this court issued an interim order in one of the cases on May 21, the High Court wishes to direct Abhishek Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation in the other cases as well."

"No coercive action can be taken against him, as the court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation is not required for these allegations. Let the investigating agency examine the matter and submit a report. The court is not issuing a final order at this stage; the investigation will continue." Justice Bhattacharyya stated.

On July 30, Justice Bhattacharya had granted interim protection to the TMC MP till August 17 in connection with three FIRs lodged against him at Bhowanipore on May 27, Kalitala on July 16 and Bishnupur on June 16.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CID, stated, "The petitioner has not applied for anticipatory bail. Furthermore, the CID needs to present its stance on whether custodial interrogation is necessary, which requires a detailed hearing of the cases. Each FIR has distinct grounds."

The judge countered, "Show me which FIR was filed prior to May 4. What exactly do you wish to address?"

When Raju took up the FIR filed at Kalitala police station, the judge said, "Who filed this FIR? Abhijit Das 'Bobby'? The one who lost the election twice? The court will not hear this matter without seeing the affidavit. Let the investigation proceed; the court is not obstructing it. Let the investigating agency conduct the probe".