'If He's So Influential How Was His Office Demolished?' Calcutta HC Extends Protection To Abhishek Banerjee Till August 31
Sixteen cases were registered against Abhishek Banerjee, of which, interim protection was earlier granted in 13 cases, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in three pending criminal proceedings till August 31. Also, the court will deliver the final verdict on Banerjee's petition seeking quashing of these three FIRs on August 25.
As many as 16 FIRs were previously filed against the Diamond Harbour MP and all these cases came up for hearing today. Banerjee had secured protection in 13 of these cases. His lawyers had approached the court seeking protection for the remaining three.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya orally observed, "Since this court issued an interim order in one of the cases on May 21, the High Court wishes to direct Abhishek Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation in the other cases as well."
"No coercive action can be taken against him, as the court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation is not required for these allegations. Let the investigating agency examine the matter and submit a report. The court is not issuing a final order at this stage; the investigation will continue." Justice Bhattacharyya stated.
On July 30, Justice Bhattacharya had granted interim protection to the TMC MP till August 17 in connection with three FIRs lodged against him at Bhowanipore on May 27, Kalitala on July 16 and Bishnupur on June 16.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CID, stated, "The petitioner has not applied for anticipatory bail. Furthermore, the CID needs to present its stance on whether custodial interrogation is necessary, which requires a detailed hearing of the cases. Each FIR has distinct grounds."
The judge countered, "Show me which FIR was filed prior to May 4. What exactly do you wish to address?"
When Raju took up the FIR filed at Kalitala police station, the judge said, "Who filed this FIR? Abhijit Das 'Bobby'? The one who lost the election twice? The court will not hear this matter without seeing the affidavit. Let the investigation proceed; the court is not obstructing it. Let the investigating agency conduct the probe".
To this, Raju said that unless the petitioner can prove the case, this FIR should be quashed; until then, he cannot be granted interim protection.
Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, appearing for complainant Abhijit Das 'Bobby', alleged that corruption was committed by leveraging the state administration and crores of rupees were misappropriated. "Banerjee is an extremely influential person and should absolutely not be granted protection. If Banerjee is granted interim protection, then Abhijit Das 'Bobby' also requires police protection," he told court.
Justice Bhattacharyya said, "Since Abhishek Banerjee was granted protection on May 21, have you faced any attacks or assaults till August? If Abhishek Banerjee is such an influential person, is it possible for his party office to be demolished within his own parliamentary constituency?"
Responding to this, the State Advocate General said that the Amtala property does not belong to 'Leaps and Bounds'. State Additional Advocate General argued, "The court issued interim orders regarding the FIRs involving Suvendu Adhikari only after examining the case diaries. Blanket protection cannot be granted. The court should hear the FIRs against the TMC MP individually and then consider granting protection."
Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee said that Suvendu Adhikari's case should not be cited as a precedent here because he was attacked 30 times. "Moreover, he was the Leader of the Opposition. My client has been attacked four times. There are also multiple complaints regarding 'Sebashray'."
Abhishek Banerjee's counsel objected saying, "Please limit your submissions to the specific allegations involved in this case."
After hearing all sides, Justice Bhattacharyya directed that copies of the 16 FIRs filed against Banerjee be handed over to the police.
Notably, on Monday, Banerjee was granted permission to travel abroad for three weeks. A division bench led by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court granted the TMC National General Secretary conditional permission to travel overseas for eye treatment.
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