ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Extends Interim Protection To Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee In Multiple FIRs

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on a plea to quash multiple FIRs filed against him.

The court observed that there is no need to take Banerjee into custody for interrogation regarding the cases registered at Bhabanipur, Kalitala-Asuti, and Bishnupur police stations. "Given the nature of the allegations, there does not appear to be a need for custodial interrogation," Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said.

Consequently, the single bench directed that no coercive action be taken against the Trinamool MP until November 30.

However, the police may continue their investigation in the meantime, provided they issue a notice 48 hours before any interrogation. The court has directed Banerjee to cooperate with the investigation. The next hearing is scheduled for November 23.

Although the high court noted that Banerjee cannot travel abroad without its permission, the directive will not become an obstacle in that regard since the Supreme Court has already permitted him to travel overseas for eye treatment.

Banerjee's lawyer said the Supreme Court had already authorised his client's foreign travel in connection with the case registered at the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Police Station.