Hate Speech Case: Calcutta HC Extends Interim Protection To TMC MP Mahua Moitra Till January 2027
In the petition, Mahua Moitra sought quashing of the case, claiming it was based on concocted and motivated allegations, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended an interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra till January 29, 2027 in an alleged hate speech case.
Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra, representing the West Bengal government, submitted a report to the court, stating that Moitra appeared before the Hogalberia police station in Nadia district on August 14 and responded to the questions of the investigating officers as directed earlier.
The communication also stated that the investigation into the alleged hate speech case was still underway.
TMC MP's lawyer submitted before the court that she was not subjected to egg pelting while appearing at the police station on August 14. He had earlier claimed that Moitra was subjected to such attacks whenever she was visiting her Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.
Hearing both parties, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya extended the interim protection from coercive action to Moitra in the case till January 29, 2027. The court has fixed January 13, 2027, as the next date of hearing.
In the petition, the Krishnanagar MP sought quashing of criminal proceedings against her in the case registered at Hogalberia police station, claiming that the case was based on concocted and motivated allegations.
While granting interim protection to Moitra from coercive protection in the hate speech case on July 21, Justice Bhattacharyya had directed her to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning. The court had directed that no coercive steps be taken against her until October 5, subject to compliance with the conditions imposed.
On a prayer by Moitra's lawyer, Justice Bhattacharyya, in his July 21 order, also directed the police authorities to ensure that the MP is not subjected to egg pelting when she appears before the investigating agency.
Also Read