ETV Bharat / state

Hate Speech Case: Calcutta HC Extends Interim Protection To TMC MP Mahua Moitra Till January 2027

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended an interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra till January 29, 2027 in an alleged hate speech case.

Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra, representing the West Bengal government, submitted a report to the court, stating that Moitra appeared before the Hogalberia police station in Nadia district on August 14 and responded to the questions of the investigating officers as directed earlier.

The communication also stated that the investigation into the alleged hate speech case was still underway.

TMC MP's lawyer submitted before the court that she was not subjected to egg pelting while appearing at the police station on August 14. He had earlier claimed that Moitra was subjected to such attacks whenever she was visiting her Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.