ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Expresses Outrage Over Harassment Of Woman Who Failed To Secure Indian Citizenship

Kolkata: She had to go to Pakistan when she was only 3 years old due to her father's business. Then she returned to India after 13 years from there. But that has become a curse for 60-year-old Fatima Bibi as she had to spend a year in jail.

Fatima, a resident of Hooghly, along with her husband and two daughters are Indian citizens. But as she could not prove herself as an Indian citizen, the elderly woman suffering from various diseases approached the Calcutta High Court.

Recently, she was released from jail on the order of the Calcutta High Court, but the lower court has a hearing on the case on August 5 and she will have to appear for it.

She appealed to Calcutta High Court to escape from this harassment. But after hearing the case, Justice Krishna Rao said, "The matter is not that simple. and called for a report by the Union Home Ministry. The HC ordered both the Centre and the state government to submit reports on August 17.

The litigant will be able to respond to her statement within a week. The hearing will be held on August 26. The judge has already ordered the Foreign National Registration Office of Kolkata to be attached to this case and give a copy of the case.

Fatima was born on September 3, 1965 in Hooghly. When she was only three years old, her father went to Pakistan on business. She came back to Hooghly in 1981 and got married there in 1982. Her daughters were born in 1983 and 90.

She applied for Indian citizenship on 22 April 2003. She submitted the affidavit with documents to the magistrate of Chandannagar court. In 2008, the state government sent the application to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The origin of the problem was after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. The Centre said that Pakistani citizens will not be allowed to stay in India.

Then on May 2, 2025, Chandannagar police arrested her. In September 2025, Calcutta High Court Judge Tirthankar Ghosh granted her bail. Justice Ghosh also directed the Center to resolve her citizenship issue within 60 days.