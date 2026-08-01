Calcutta HC Expresses Outrage Over Harassment Of Woman Who Failed To Secure Indian Citizenship
The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the Union Home Ministry in connection with the case, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Kolkata: She had to go to Pakistan when she was only 3 years old due to her father's business. Then she returned to India after 13 years from there. But that has become a curse for 60-year-old Fatima Bibi as she had to spend a year in jail.
Fatima, a resident of Hooghly, along with her husband and two daughters are Indian citizens. But as she could not prove herself as an Indian citizen, the elderly woman suffering from various diseases approached the Calcutta High Court.
Recently, she was released from jail on the order of the Calcutta High Court, but the lower court has a hearing on the case on August 5 and she will have to appear for it.
She appealed to Calcutta High Court to escape from this harassment. But after hearing the case, Justice Krishna Rao said, "The matter is not that simple. and called for a report by the Union Home Ministry. The HC ordered both the Centre and the state government to submit reports on August 17.
The litigant will be able to respond to her statement within a week. The hearing will be held on August 26. The judge has already ordered the Foreign National Registration Office of Kolkata to be attached to this case and give a copy of the case.
Fatima was born on September 3, 1965 in Hooghly. When she was only three years old, her father went to Pakistan on business. She came back to Hooghly in 1981 and got married there in 1982. Her daughters were born in 1983 and 90.
She applied for Indian citizenship on 22 April 2003. She submitted the affidavit with documents to the magistrate of Chandannagar court. In 2008, the state government sent the application to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The origin of the problem was after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. The Centre said that Pakistani citizens will not be allowed to stay in India.
Then on May 2, 2025, Chandannagar police arrested her. In September 2025, Calcutta High Court Judge Tirthankar Ghosh granted her bail. Justice Ghosh also directed the Center to resolve her citizenship issue within 60 days.
However, no steps were taken.
Judge Krishna Rao wanted to know, "How did you stay even after your visa expired?"
Fatima's lawyer contended that the visa was extended twice in 2002 and 2005. Then she applied to extend the visa period.
"That application was under consideration As a result, she thought she would get permission and it won't be a problem. But after the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, she got into trouble when the notification was issued by the Centre," the lawyer said.
"Where are the files of this petitioner? Where are the files she has applied so many times over the years? Find out where the files are. It is not that she has been silent. She has applied multiple times. Will those documents be there?," the High Court asked.
"It remains to be seen and we need time for it," replied the counsel representing the Centre.
The lawyer representing the West Bengal government said, "The application she made to the Union Home Ministry did not have sufficient documents. For that she has to face trial in the lower court."
The angry judge said, "If a foreigner is arrested, she will be jointly interrogated by the state, Centre, CBI, ED, and based on that, a report should be prepared and investigated. The charge sheet must be given? What documents did you give? Even if a foreigner is arrested, she has full right to know the basis on which the arrest is being made. It is not so easy. Where is the joint investigation report? Until you get that report, on what basis will you interrogate other witnesses? This is a very serious matter. Arrest and keep her in jail. If she shows the certificate tomorrow, who will compensate?".