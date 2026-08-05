ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Dismisses TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee's Plea to Travel Abroad for Eye Treatment

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad for eye treatment. The court had earlier advised Banerjee to appear before a medical board at the state-run SSKM hospital on August 6 for its opinion on the matter. However, as the TMC leader submitted that he was not ready to do so, the court dismissed his plea to go abroad.

The court opined that such appearance before doctors at SSKM was necessary to assess Banerjee's medical condition and furnish an opinion before the bench whether it was necessary for him to go abroad or if the treatment can be administered in India.

At this stage, what is important is the treatment of the petitioner; where it will be administered is immaterial, the bench comprising Justice Saugata Bhattacharya observed. While granting interim protection in a criminal case earlier, the court had said that Banerjee cannot leave India without permission.

Challenging the order, Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court, which asked the High Court on August 3 to decide Banerjee's plea for permission expeditiously.