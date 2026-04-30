ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Dismisses TMC Candidate's Petition Challenging Shifting Of Vote Counting Centre By EC

Polling officials carry sealed EVMs, to be kept in strong rooms before the declaration of results in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Howrah, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Trinamool Congress candidate Javed Ahmed Khan challenging the shifting of counting centre for the Kasba Assembly constituency by the Election Commission (EC), holding that there is no illegality in the poll watchdog's decision.

The court said that it finds that the authorities have taken the decision that counting centres must ordinarily be located at the district headquarters and only in exceptional circumstances, counting may be allowed at sub-divisional headquarters, subject to proper justification.

Holding that there is no illegality in shifting the counting centre from Gitanjali stadium to Viharilal College, Justice Krishna Rao dismissed the petition of Khan, who is contesting for a fourth consecutive term from the constituency as a TMC candidate.

The court noted in its judgment that the EC has also decided that preference is to be given for setting up counting centres at secure government buildings, "thus ensuring administrative control and security feasibility".

The ECI counsel stated before the court that the counting venue has been shifted from Gitanjali stadium to Viharilal College for the purpose of centralised counting arrangements and for locating counting centres near the district headquarters zone.