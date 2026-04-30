Calcutta HC Dismisses TMC Candidate's Petition Challenging Shifting Of Vote Counting Centre By EC
The court noted that the EC has also decided that preference is to be given for setting up counting centres at secure government buildings
By PTI
Published : April 30, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Trinamool Congress candidate Javed Ahmed Khan challenging the shifting of counting centre for the Kasba Assembly constituency by the Election Commission (EC), holding that there is no illegality in the poll watchdog's decision.
The court said that it finds that the authorities have taken the decision that counting centres must ordinarily be located at the district headquarters and only in exceptional circumstances, counting may be allowed at sub-divisional headquarters, subject to proper justification.
Holding that there is no illegality in shifting the counting centre from Gitanjali stadium to Viharilal College, Justice Krishna Rao dismissed the petition of Khan, who is contesting for a fourth consecutive term from the constituency as a TMC candidate.
The court noted in its judgment that the EC has also decided that preference is to be given for setting up counting centres at secure government buildings, "thus ensuring administrative control and security feasibility".
The ECI counsel stated before the court that the counting venue has been shifted from Gitanjali stadium to Viharilal College for the purpose of centralised counting arrangements and for locating counting centres near the district headquarters zone.
Viharilal College is located in Alipore, where the South 24 Parganas district headquarters are situated.
The petition was moved claiming that proper procedure was not followed by the EC in making a last-minute change of the counting centre.
The EC's counsel stated before the court that the reason for shifting the venue was to streamline the counting centres.
EC's counsel Jishnu Chowdhury pointed out that rules allow a returning officer to alter the venue of counting if he/she finds it necessary for any reason.