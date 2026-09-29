ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Dismisses Congress Plea Claiming Age Discrepancy In BJP Nandigram Candidate's Affidavit

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by the Congress' West Bengal unit, alleging a discrepancy in the age and the school pass-out year mentioned in a poll affidavit by the BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.

The state Congress had claimed that Rath's affidavit mentioned her age as 61 years, while she listed her Class 10 pass-out year as 1965, pointing out that this left an age gap.

The Congress argued that the two particulars were prima facie inconsistent and questioned whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Returning Officer had properly scrutinised the nomination papers. Justice Krishna Rao pronounced in court that the petition by the state Congress is dismissed.

During the earlier hearing, Senior Advocate Ritzu Ghosal, appearing for the Congress, had clarified that the party was not seeking cancellation of Rath's candidature or any order that would stall the election. He had submitted that the issue concerned the discharge of the statutory duties of the ECI and the Returning Officer.

The Congress had also argued that if Rath's declared age was correct, the educational details in the affidavit required verification, while if the educational record was correct, her age would have to be examined.

The ECI opposed the plea, arguing that the objection was raised after the statutory period to challenge the nomination papers had expired. It had also submitted that the alleged discrepancy did not affect Rath's eligibility to contest the election.