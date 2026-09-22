ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Dismisses Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Owner's Revisional Petition Against Arrest Warrant

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a revisional petition filed by absconding sand and stone-quarry owner Md Nazibuddin Mondal, popularly known as Tulu Mondal, of West Bengal's Birbhum district, seeking interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest under a warrant earlier issued by a lower court.

Dismissing the application, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that Mondal left India on May 23 and as such, there was no need to interfere with the orders of the lower court.

Tulu's lawyer Siddharth Dave made submissions against the non-bailable warrant of arrest dated July 30 issued against him and the subsequent order of proclamation on August 10, which required him to appear before the trial court on September 14.

Both the orders were passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Suri court on a criminal case registered at Mohammad Bazar police station in Birbhum district on July 30.

Tulu's lawyer argued that issuance of non-bailable warrant against him on the same day as the registration of FIR was against the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The court noted that Mondal left the country on May 23, much before the criminal prosecution was initiated on July 30.