Calcutta HC Dismisses Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Owner's Revisional Petition Against Arrest Warrant
Earlier on August 20, the high court dismissed Tulu Mondal's petition, seeking quashing of FIR against him in connection with seizures of cash and gold.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a revisional petition filed by absconding sand and stone-quarry owner Md Nazibuddin Mondal, popularly known as Tulu Mondal, of West Bengal's Birbhum district, seeking interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest under a warrant earlier issued by a lower court.
Dismissing the application, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya noted that Mondal left India on May 23 and as such, there was no need to interfere with the orders of the lower court.
Tulu's lawyer Siddharth Dave made submissions against the non-bailable warrant of arrest dated July 30 issued against him and the subsequent order of proclamation on August 10, which required him to appear before the trial court on September 14.
Both the orders were passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Suri court on a criminal case registered at Mohammad Bazar police station in Birbhum district on July 30.
Tulu's lawyer argued that issuance of non-bailable warrant against him on the same day as the registration of FIR was against the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The court noted that Mondal left the country on May 23, much before the criminal prosecution was initiated on July 30.
Justice Bhattacharyya observed that according to the provisions of the BNSS, a non-bailable arrest warrant can be issued against any person accused of a non-bailable offence who is evading arrest.
The petitioner's lawyer questioned how it was concluded that he was evading arrest as the arrest warrant was issued on the day of FIR registration. Justice Bhattacharyya observed that such argument fades into insignificance since it is an admitted fact that Mondal left the country on May 23. "Had the petitioner been in the country, in that event, a certain exercise was required to be carried out before issuance of warrant of arrest," said Justice Bhattacharyya.
Holding that the court does not find fault in the issuance of an arrest warrant by the ACJM against Mondal since he left the country, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya observed that this was done to facilitate the investigation.
Representing the state, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya opposed Mondal’s prayer against the warrant and subsequent proclamation order, claiming that he is a fugitive and accused of running an organised crime syndicate.
The high court had on August 20 dismissed a petition by Mondal seeking quashing of the FIR against him in connection with the seizures of cash and gold.
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