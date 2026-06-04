Calcutta HC Directs KMC to Serve Fresh Notices to Abhishek Banerjee's Family Member, Leaps and Bounds
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:41 AM IST
Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to serve fresh notice upon TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's family member and Leaps and Bounds company regarding the legality of a building's construction in the city's Kalighat area.
Amit Banerjee and Leaps and Bounds moved the high court challenging the civic body's showcause notices regarding the legality of some portions of the house, where the TMC MP resided. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a different matter.
Maintaining that the notices served by the KMC were incomplete, a vacation bench of Justice Smita Das De directed the KMC to send fresh notices clarifying which portions of the building are not in consonance with the law. The court directed the KMC to send the notices by speed post within one week.
Justice Das De directed Amit Banerjee and Leaps and Bounds to clarify their stand to the KMC regarding the notices within the subsequent three weeks. The court directed that the matter will come up for hearing again before the regular bench after four weeks.
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