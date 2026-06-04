ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Directs KMC to Serve Fresh Notices to Abhishek Banerjee's Family Member, Leaps and Bounds

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to serve fresh notice upon TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's family member and Leaps and Bounds company regarding the legality of a building's construction in the city's Kalighat area.

Amit Banerjee and Leaps and Bounds moved the high court challenging the civic body's showcause notices regarding the legality of some portions of the house, where the TMC MP resided. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a different matter.