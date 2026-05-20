ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Directs Hospital To Waive Off Rs 1.09 Crore Bill To Discharge Woman After 5 Years

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a private hospital to waive the medical bill of a woman worth Rs 1.09 crore so that she can be taken back home after five years.

The woman was admitted to Apollo Hospital on the EM Bypass five years ago, following an accident. Since then, she has remained at the hospital as her condition worsened and her family didn't take her back home. The prolonged hospitalisation led to the ballooning of the medical expenses, which her husband couldn't afford to pay

Subsequently, the hospital moved to the High Court seeking that the woman be transferred elsewhere. During a hearing in March, Justice Krishna Rao directed the Superintendent of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to depute a senior doctor to examine the woman and submit a report within two weeks indicating whether the patient could be discharged or whether it would be feasible to provide the necessary medical treatment at the government facility.

Subsequently, a team of specialist doctors examined her physical condition and observed that she was stable. It opined that she could be cared for at home and receive necessary medical attention as required.

Upon going through the report on Wednesday, Justice Rao directed the husband to take his wife back home immediately. Since he was unable to pay the medical bill amounting to Rs 1.09 crore, the court ordered the private hospital to waive the outstanding dues and directed it to explore the possibility of recovering the costs through insurance coverage, should such an option be available.