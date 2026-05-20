Calcutta HC Directs Hospital To Waive Off Rs 1.09 Crore Bill To Discharge Woman After 5 Years
A team of specialist doctors examined her physical condition and observed that she was stable. It opined that she could be cared for at home.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a private hospital to waive the medical bill of a woman worth Rs 1.09 crore so that she can be taken back home after five years.
The woman was admitted to Apollo Hospital on the EM Bypass five years ago, following an accident. Since then, she has remained at the hospital as her condition worsened and her family didn't take her back home. The prolonged hospitalisation led to the ballooning of the medical expenses, which her husband couldn't afford to pay
Subsequently, the hospital moved to the High Court seeking that the woman be transferred elsewhere. During a hearing in March, Justice Krishna Rao directed the Superintendent of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to depute a senior doctor to examine the woman and submit a report within two weeks indicating whether the patient could be discharged or whether it would be feasible to provide the necessary medical treatment at the government facility.
Subsequently, a team of specialist doctors examined her physical condition and observed that she was stable. It opined that she could be cared for at home and receive necessary medical attention as required.
Upon going through the report on Wednesday, Justice Rao directed the husband to take his wife back home immediately. Since he was unable to pay the medical bill amounting to Rs 1.09 crore, the court ordered the private hospital to waive the outstanding dues and directed it to explore the possibility of recovering the costs through insurance coverage, should such an option be available.
During an earlier hearing, the counsel representing Apollo Hospital informed the court that the woman had been admitted on September 15, 2021, suffering from a head injury. In the interim, the hospital incurred expenses totalling approximately Rs 1.5 crore, as she had to undergo multiple surgical procedures. The hospital authorities had repeatedly requested that she be transferred to a government hospital.
However, the husband submitted to the court that the hospital had failed to provide proper medical treatment, which led to the deterioration of her condition. He further informed the court about his inability to settle the massive medical bill.
The hospital's counsel further informed the court that the husband had admitted the woman by making an initial payment of merely Rs 15,000. Subsequently, the entire medical insurance coverage of Rs 5,70,000 was exhausted. However, her husband refused to provide funds and abandoned her at the hospital. She is unwell and confined to a wheelchair. She can bathe and eat only with the assistance of others.
"The hospital is no longer in a position to bear further responsibility. Every individual possesses the right to medical treatment. The government should, therefore, assume this responsibility," he added.
The court instructed the state government to provide the woman with a free wheelchair. However, it clarified that while the hospital bill has been waived in this specific instance, this ruling should not be construed as a universal directive applicable to all cases.
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