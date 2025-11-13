ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Cancels Mukul Roy's West Bengal Assembly Membership Under Anti-Defection Law

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday cancelled the membership of senior leader Mukul Roy in the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law.

Roy was elected to the House on a BJP ticket in May 2021, but joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in August that year in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.