Calcutta HC Blocks Passport Release, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari’s London Trip Cancelled
Calcutta High Court blocked Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari’s passport release at Bengal’s request, cancelling his London trip.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari was scheduled to travel to London on November 4, 2024, but the trip was cancelled, a development that has drawn considerable political attention.
While the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had approved his foreign visit, the West Bengal government raised concerns that if his passport were released, he might not return to India. On this basis, the Calcutta High Court refused to issue the passport.
Responding to the development, Minister Irfan Ansari told ETV Bharat that the issue is purely legal and will be dealt with accordingly. He said some people are unnecessarily politicising the matter.
He added that had prior clearance from the central government been obtained, the passport issue would not have arisen. However, he did not clarify why the West Bengal government objected when the Jharkhand government had already approved his travel.
Ansari had moved the Calcutta High Court to seek the temporary release of his passport from November 1 to November 15, 2025, so he could attend the World Travel Market event in London from November 4 to 6. He attached the Jharkhand government’s approval for the visit, and the trip was to be funded by the state.
During the hearing, the West Bengal government argued that releasing the passport could result in Ansari not returning to India. After hearing both sides, the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha refused to allow the passport’s release, stating that there did not appear to be any urgent need for foreign travel. Ansari’s passport has been deposited with the court since September 25, 2024.
The passport was originally seized in connection with a case dated July 30, 2022, when Irfan Ansari, along with Congress MLAs Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Vixal Kongari, was arrested in Howrah with nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash. A case was registered, and their passports were seized as a condition of bail.
Although the Jharkhand High Court quashed the FIR on March 3, 2023, the West Bengal government filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the order. Because the matter is still pending, the passport remains withheld.