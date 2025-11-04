ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Blocks Passport Release, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari’s London Trip Cancelled

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari was scheduled to travel to London on November 4, 2024, but the trip was cancelled, a development that has drawn considerable political attention.

While the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had approved his foreign visit, the West Bengal government raised concerns that if his passport were released, he might not return to India. On this basis, the Calcutta High Court refused to issue the passport.

Responding to the development, Minister Irfan Ansari told ETV Bharat that the issue is purely legal and will be dealt with accordingly. He said some people are unnecessarily politicising the matter.

He added that had prior clearance from the central government been obtained, the passport issue would not have arisen. However, he did not clarify why the West Bengal government objected when the Jharkhand government had already approved his travel.