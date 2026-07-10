ETV Bharat / state

'There Should Be A Limit To Everything': Calcutta HC Asks Abhishek Banerjee To Provide Voice Sample In 'DJ Remark' Case

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to submit voice sample in 'DJ remark' case and also asked police to ensure he is not pelted with eggs when he appears before the authorities.

Coming down heavily on the TMC MP while hearing his plea seeking exemption from recording his voice sample in the case, the court observed that its earlier order granting him interim protection was expressly conditional upon his cooperation with the investigation.

"There should be a limit to everything. I have already given protection subject to cooperation. I will withdraw the protection," Justice Saugata Bhattacharya said during the hearing.

Justice Bhattacharya questioned why Banerjee had not yet furnished his voice sample despite protection granted by the court and warned that it could recall the interim order if he continued to delay the investigation. He also noted that his earlier interim protection from coercive action was explicitly conditional upon his full cooperation with the investigating agency.

Warning that if Banerjee continued to delay the process, the bench stated, "I will dismiss it with exemplary cost. Will you withdraw this application or not? It is an abuse of due process of court. When will you go to give the sample? Or I will recall this order," the bench told Banerjee's counsel.

Appearing for Banerjee, senior advocate Ayan Bhattacharjee submitted that his client was not disputing the authenticity of the alleged voice recording. "I am not disputing my voice, I am admitting it," counsel submitted. The court, however, observed that the admission did not dispense with the requirement of cooperating with the investigation.

When the bench suggested that the application be withdrawn, counsel requested that the court first hear his grievance. "Fine, I am hearing it. Place it. Otherwise withdraw it. Tell me your grievance," the court said.