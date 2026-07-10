'There Should Be A Limit To Everything': Calcutta HC Asks Abhishek Banerjee To Provide Voice Sample In 'DJ Remark' Case
Case pertains to Abhishek Banerjee's alleged statements during poll campaigns where he said DJs will play celebratory music so loud it would ring people's ears.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to submit voice sample in 'DJ remark' case and also asked police to ensure he is not pelted with eggs when he appears before the authorities.
Coming down heavily on the TMC MP while hearing his plea seeking exemption from recording his voice sample in the case, the court observed that its earlier order granting him interim protection was expressly conditional upon his cooperation with the investigation.
"There should be a limit to everything. I have already given protection subject to cooperation. I will withdraw the protection," Justice Saugata Bhattacharya said during the hearing.
Justice Bhattacharya questioned why Banerjee had not yet furnished his voice sample despite protection granted by the court and warned that it could recall the interim order if he continued to delay the investigation. He also noted that his earlier interim protection from coercive action was explicitly conditional upon his full cooperation with the investigating agency.
Warning that if Banerjee continued to delay the process, the bench stated, "I will dismiss it with exemplary cost. Will you withdraw this application or not? It is an abuse of due process of court. When will you go to give the sample? Or I will recall this order," the bench told Banerjee's counsel.
Appearing for Banerjee, senior advocate Ayan Bhattacharjee submitted that his client was not disputing the authenticity of the alleged voice recording. "I am not disputing my voice, I am admitting it," counsel submitted. The court, however, observed that the admission did not dispense with the requirement of cooperating with the investigation.
When the bench suggested that the application be withdrawn, counsel requested that the court first hear his grievance. "Fine, I am hearing it. Place it. Otherwise withdraw it. Tell me your grievance," the court said.
The counsel argued that the high court's earlier order granting no coercive action did not prevent Banerjee from challenging the Magistrate's order directing collection of his voice sample.
"The order was for no coercive action. The Magistrate's order was without reason. My cooperation does not mean I will abdicate my right," counsel submitted. The bench, however, reiterated that its earlier order necessarily contemplated Banerjee's cooperation with the investigative process.
"Steps taken in connection with the investigation authority to record the voice sample comes under the jurisdiction of my order. You are bound to cooperate with the investigation. I need to go into the Magistrate's order," the court observed. It further stated that the present application appeared to be an attempt to stall the investigation despite obtaining interim protection.
"We granted protection subject to compliance with the investigation agency. So, we need not enter into these issues. This is a ploy to frustrate the investigation after getting an order from us," the bench said. Towards the end of the hearing, Banerjee's counsel stated that his client was willing to appear before the investigating agency provided adequate protection was ensured.
"Please record my statement, and direct me to appear. Only protect me from egg pelting. How can they have an issue with it?" counsel submitted. The court agreed that ensuring Banerjee's safety during the investigation was the state's responsibility. "That you (state) have to ensure. It is the state's duty to control the mob from pelting eggs," the Bench told the advocate general's office.
The case concerns certain statements made by Banerjee during West Bengal Assembly election campaigns. He had reportedly said that once election results are declared, DJs would play music so loud to celebrate victory that it would ring people's ears.
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