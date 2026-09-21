ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Allows Mamata Banerjee Faction Of Trinamool Congress To Use Bank Accounts

Kolkata: In temporary relief to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress, the Calcutta High Court on Monday upheld the interim order allowing the party to operate three bank accounts till January 29, 2027 or until further orders are issued.

A bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya ordered that the report submitted on Monday by the special officer must be shared with the other faction by Tuesday. The next hearing for the case has been fixed on December 14.

Should the Election Commission of India (ECI) issue any directives in the interim, the matter may be brought to the court's attention.

A report was also submitted on behalf of the police to the court, arguing that the case should be dismissed in light of the ECI's September 17 order. They contended that since neither faction of the Trinamool Congress has been authorised to use the name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the symbol, neither should be permitted to operate the accounts in the name of AITC at the HDFC Bank's Central Plaza branch.

Justice Bhattacharyya further noted that the previous order recognised the Mamata faction as the genuine faction of the party. Consequently, until the poll body reaches a final decision, two top officials of the party are permitted to withdraw funds from the three accounts with the special officer's approval.

The court further observed that the ECI's interim order freezing the symbol does not automatically strip the party of its right to operate bank accounts.

The judge further stated that the ECI's directive was issued specifically for the October 6 by-elections and a final decision on the matter will be taken later, in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1960. The ECI's decision concerns only the use of the party symbol, not assets or property.