ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Sets Aside Appointment Of Assistant Professors As Presiding Officers For Bengal Polls

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has set aside the appointment of some assistant professors as presiding officers by the Election Commission for the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal.

The petitioners, belonging to the West Bengal Government College Teachers' Association, filed the application, challenging their appointment as presiding officers in polling booths for the assembly polls scheduled on April 23 and 29.

The petitioners claimed that they are holding posts of assistant professors, but have been assigned the work of presiding officers without considering their pay level.

Justice Krishna Rao set aside and quashed the appointments of the professors, who are the petitioners, as presiding officers for the state assembly election, holding that the authorities failed to produce any document to show the unavoidable circumstances based on which the appointments were made.