ETV Bharat / state

Cal HC Says Stay On OBC Reservations To 114 Classes Revived As Govt Withdrew Plea Challenging It

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court said its earlier stay on OBC reservations to 114 classes has been revived as the current West Bengal government has withdrawn the previous dispensation's special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the order.

The court, while declaring void the OBC-A certificate of a person, held that the petitioner and other persons, who participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) claiming to be OBCs under the central list must be treated as general category candidates.

It said the state or the appropriate competent authority concerned may take appropriate steps in the interest of students from West Bengal claiming to be OBCs under classes pre-existing 2010 participating in national and state tests.

Holding that this should not be treated as any specific direction to the state, the bench said, "It is left entirely to the discretion of the state, to avoid any inconvenience to anyone in competitive examination held for the current year."

A division bench presided over by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha held that the petitioner herein had obtained an OBC-A certificate on April 13, 2026, under the notifications of May and June, 2025 that are "void ab initio".

"The certificate of the petitioner dated April 13, 2026, is, therefore, invalid for having been obtained under a void executive order," the court said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Anuj Singh, clarified that all OBC certificates issued by the state between May 8, 2025 and June 12, 2025 and those certificates that were issued between June 10, 2025 and May 18, 2026 would also be void.

"Persons falling within the OBC category under the classes existing prior to 2010 would have to apply afresh for certification as OBC", if they fall within the 66 classes that were allowed by another bench of the high court in May, 2024.