'Visit Abhishek Banerjee's House Today, Collect KYC Documents': Cal HC Tells Bank In TMC MP's Account Freeze Case
The bank earlier claimed Abhishek Banerjee's bank account was frozen because his KYC was not updated, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed officials of a private bank to visit the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday to collect documents and signature needed for updating his KYC (Know Your Customer).
Banerjee is scheduled to travel abroad for eye treatment soon and authorities had frozen his bank account without prior notice.
The bank claimed Banerjee's account was frozen as his KYC details were not up to date. Challenging this move, he approached the court on August 17, bringing the matter to the attention of Justice Krishna Rao’s bench.
Justice Krishna Rao ordered the bank authorities to collect the necessary documents and obtain the TMC MP's signature to update his KYC details on Thursday itself. The judge further directed all parties to inform the court next Monday whether the issue has been resolved.
Justice Krishna Rao expressed displeasure regarding the freezing of Banerjee's bank account. During the hearing, the bank initially stated that the account was frozen due to KYC issues, but later claimed it was frozen due to an investigation by a central investigative agency.
The bank's counsel explained that the mobile number linked to the account in question was also associated with other accounts currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As this was an internal matter, the bank could not disclose the details in court. In response, the judge directed them to specify by 1 pm exactly which documents were required for the KYC update.
When the hearing resumed at 1 pm, bank authorities stated that a photograph, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, and passport were required, along with Banerjee's signature on these documents.
Justice Krishna Rao then ordered bank officials to visit the TMC MP's residence today itself to collect the KYC documents.
This comes as a major relief for the MP ahead of his scheduled medical trip abroad, for which he had obtained Supreme Court permission.
Also Read