ETV Bharat / state

'Visit Abhishek Banerjee's House Today, Collect KYC Documents': Cal HC Tells Bank In TMC MP's Account Freeze Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed officials of a private bank to visit the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday to collect documents and signature needed for updating his KYC (Know Your Customer).

Banerjee is scheduled to travel abroad for eye treatment soon and authorities had frozen his bank account without prior notice.

The bank claimed Banerjee's account was frozen as his KYC details were not up to date. Challenging this move, he approached the court on August 17, bringing the matter to the attention of Justice Krishna Rao’s bench.

Justice Krishna Rao ordered the bank authorities to collect the necessary documents and obtain the TMC MP's signature to update his KYC details on Thursday itself. The judge further directed all parties to inform the court next Monday whether the issue has been resolved.

Justice Krishna Rao expressed displeasure regarding the freezing of Banerjee's bank account. During the hearing, the bank initially stated that the account was frozen due to KYC issues, but later claimed it was frozen due to an investigation by a central investigative agency.