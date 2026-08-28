Cake Cutting And Celebrations In Rajasthan On The Birthday Of Country's Oldest Tigress Who Turned 23
23rd birthday of India's oldest tigress was celebrated in Rajasthan's Kota.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Kota: The 23rd birthday of the country's oldest tigress Mahak was celebrated on Friday at the Abheda Biological Park in Kota with a cake-cutting ceremony held to mark the occasion, while plans remain underway to organise a special event in the coming month.
Pankaj Kumar Meena, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) at Abheda, said that Mahak is the oldest tigress in the country and has completed 22 years on August 28.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Pramod Kumar Dhakad said that the tigress completed 22 years on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Dhakad added that although a grand event was planned, it could not be held due to the holiday. "The next event will involve children, who will be educated about tigers and get to learn Mahak's full story," said Dhakad.
ACF Meena said that despite her age, the tigress remains in good health. "Mahak's digestion remains excellent. Her teeth and jaws are very strong. She chews her food completely and digests it well. Her paws and claws are strong, and her weight is stable. Currently, she faces some difficulty getting up, but otherwise, she is fine."
According to officials, the calcium dosage of the animal has been increased to prevent weakness, and she "still moves around her enclosure frequently." "Every tourist visiting the biological park gets a glimpse of Mahak. Instead of sitting quietly, she often frolics in the water and moves along the enclosure's boundary," said Meena.
Mahak has outlived the average zoo-dwelling tigress by four years and the average forest-dwelling one by seven years. Nahar, the male tiger she lived with, died about two years ago, and since then she has been living alone.
According to officials, there is a protocol to conduct medical check-ups every three to four days or twice a week which are followed in the case of the tigress and the forest department staff also ensures that she receives a "special care."
Retired DCF Daulat Singh Shaktawat said that tigers and other animals in zoos tend to live longer as they do not have to struggle to hunt and food remains easily available.
"There are no territorial conflicts, whereas animals in the wild have a shorter lifespan. A tiger in the wild lives for a maximum of 15 years, with very few exceeding that age," said Shaktawat.
He said that Machli was the tigress with the longest lifespan in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, and born in 1997, she reigned as the "Queen of the Jungle" for nearly 19 years till her death in 2016.
According to experts, while animals in captivity or zoos typically live up to a maximum of 18 years, Mahak has broken a record of living four years longer.
Meena said that, according to records, the tigress was born on August 28, 2004, as one of four cubs to her mother Chanda. Her sister Rambha lived for 21 years and 4 months, whereas Mahak has set a new record.
The tigress was brought to Kota in February 2012 and subsequently shifted to Jaipur in July 2017, where she was paired with Nahar. Both were later shifted back to Kota on March 1, 2023. Nahar died in August 2024, and Mahak has been living alone since then.
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