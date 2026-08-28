ETV Bharat / state

Cake Cutting And Celebrations In Rajasthan On The Birthday Of Country's Oldest Tigress Who Turned 23

Kota: The 23rd birthday of the country's oldest tigress Mahak was celebrated on Friday at the Abheda Biological Park in Kota with a cake-cutting ceremony held to mark the occasion, while plans remain underway to organise a special event in the coming month.

Pankaj Kumar Meena, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) at Abheda, said that Mahak is the oldest tigress in the country and has completed 22 years on August 28.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Pramod Kumar Dhakad said that the tigress completed 22 years on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Dhakad added that although a grand event was planned, it could not be held due to the holiday. "The next event will involve children, who will be educated about tigers and get to learn Mahak's full story," said Dhakad.

ACF Meena said that despite her age, the tigress remains in good health. "Mahak's digestion remains excellent. Her teeth and jaws are very strong. She chews her food completely and digests it well. Her paws and claws are strong, and her weight is stable. Currently, she faces some difficulty getting up, but otherwise, she is fine."

According to officials, the calcium dosage of the animal has been increased to prevent weakness, and she "still moves around her enclosure frequently." "Every tourist visiting the biological park gets a glimpse of Mahak. Instead of sitting quietly, she often frolics in the water and moves along the enclosure's boundary," said Meena.

Mahak has outlived the average zoo-dwelling tigress by four years and the average forest-dwelling one by seven years. Nahar, the male tiger she lived with, died about two years ago, and since then she has been living alone.

According to officials, there is a protocol to conduct medical check-ups every three to four days or twice a week which are followed in the case of the tigress and the forest department staff also ensures that she receives a "special care."