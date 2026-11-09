ETV Bharat / state

CAIT To Hold National Meet On November 13 Over Disruption To Delhi's Business Activities

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will convene a one-day national meeting of senior business leaders from across the country in Delhi on November 13 to discuss the disruption of commercial activities caused by political agitations, sit-ins and demonstrations in the national capital over the past month.

CAIT national general secretary and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said the business community was deeply concerned over the impact of such disruptions on traders, shopkeepers, small businesses and others dependent on commercial activity. The meeting will assess the economic and livelihood-related consequences and formulate a strategy to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Senior representatives from various states and major business organisations are expected to participate.

Praveen Khandelwal said the impact of the protests extended beyond shop closures and declining sales. Disruptions in the national capital affected supply chains, the movement of goods, employees’ livelihoods and the cash flow of small businesses, with wider implications for the economy. The consequences were particularly severe during peak business periods such as festivals and the wedding season, he said.

He proposed that cities across the country designate suitable locations outside major commercial areas for protests and demonstrations. "Such designated spaces," he said, "would allow people to exercise their democratic right to protest peacefully without disrupting markets, transport routes and commercial activity".

CAIT national president B C Bharatiya said the November 13 meeting would also deliberate on measures to make the country's business environment simpler, more secure, modern and competitive.

A key item on the agenda will be reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, including simpler procedures, fewer complications in returns and compliance, resolution of technical issues and better support for small traders. The meeting will also consider ways to address unnecessary notices and litigation, besides creating an effective support mechanism for traders facing fraud.

CAIT national general secretary and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said the business community was deeply concerned over the impact of such disruptions on traders, shopkeepers, small businesses (ETV Bharat)

CAIT national chairman Brajmohan Aggarwal said the meeting would examine the possibility of a unified licensing system to spare traders the burden of obtaining separate licences from multiple departments to run a single business. It would also identify outdated laws, rules and procedures that impose unnecessary compliance requirements, and seek their repeal or comprehensive amendment.

Other proposals include simplifying the processes for starting and operating businesses, improving coordination among government departments, expanding online permits and single-window clearances, and reducing unnecessary inspections and procedural hurdles.