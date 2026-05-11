ETV Bharat / state

CAIT Seeks Comprehensive Reforms In Rail Freight And Parcel Services

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for better utilisation of railways for freight and parcel transportation.

CAIT National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce comprehensive reforms in rail freight and parcel services so that traders can prioritize railways over road transport.

Khandelwal said the 'seven-point resolution' outlined by Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad public meeting is essential for strengthening the Indian economy in the current global situation. He said reducing reliance on road transport will not only reduce fuel consumption but also provide relief to the general public by reducing logistics costs.