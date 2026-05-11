CAIT Seeks Comprehensive Reforms In Rail Freight And Parcel Services
CAIT said the 'seven-point resolution' outlined by PM Modi is essential for strengthening the Indian economy in the current global situation.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for better utilisation of railways for freight and parcel transportation.
CAIT National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce comprehensive reforms in rail freight and parcel services so that traders can prioritize railways over road transport.
Khandelwal said the 'seven-point resolution' outlined by Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad public meeting is essential for strengthening the Indian economy in the current global situation. He said reducing reliance on road transport will not only reduce fuel consumption but also provide relief to the general public by reducing logistics costs.
Despite improvements in railways, practical challenges remain, Khandelwal said. In a letter to the Railway Minister, he acknowledged that Indian Railways' infrastructure and safety standards have improved over the years. However, he pointed out that traders and MSMEs at the grassroots still face several practical difficulties. "Due to these constraints, traders are forced to choose expensive road transport," Khandelwal said.
He said CAIT has placed several demands for the convenience of traders. "For example, digital booking as per which the freight booking process should be made completely transparent and digital. Implementing a modern tracking system to ensure real-time tracking of consignments. Last-mile connectivity, the system for transporting goods from stations to warehouses, should be strengthened," Khandelwal said.
He said, if railway freight services are made more efficient and accountable, it will reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel and contribute to the creation of a 'Green India'. CAIT has also sought time from the Railway Minister for a detailed discussion on the issue, so that traders' views on policy reforms can be put forward.
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