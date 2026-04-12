ETV Bharat / state

CAIT Conference To Deliberate On Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate in Parliament on the historic Women's Reservation Bill, which will give a new direction to women's empowerment in the country, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will organize a grand National Women Entrepreneurs' Conference on April 17 and 18 at the Hindi Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi.

CAIT National General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal said over 300 women entrepreneurs, startup leaders, and businesswomen from various states across the country will participate in the conference which will be chaired by CAIT National President BC Bhartia.

Several prominent women figures working in the field of women's empowerment across the country will present their views in various sessions. Khandelwal said the Women's Reservation Bill is a historic and revolutionary step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to transform 'women power' into 'national power'. The bill is not limited to providing political representation to women, but will also energize India's future by bringing them into the mainstream of policy-making. This initiative is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's deep commitment and sensitive approach to women's empowerment, he said.