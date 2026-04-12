CAIT Conference To Deliberate On Women's Reservation Bill
Speakers including women entrepreneurs, startup leaders and businesswomen will share their views on historic Bill at the conference slated on April 17 and 18.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate in Parliament on the historic Women's Reservation Bill, which will give a new direction to women's empowerment in the country, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will organize a grand National Women Entrepreneurs' Conference on April 17 and 18 at the Hindi Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi.
CAIT National General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal said over 300 women entrepreneurs, startup leaders, and businesswomen from various states across the country will participate in the conference which will be chaired by CAIT National President BC Bhartia.
Several prominent women figures working in the field of women's empowerment across the country will present their views in various sessions. Khandelwal said the Women's Reservation Bill is a historic and revolutionary step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to transform 'women power' into 'national power'. The bill is not limited to providing political representation to women, but will also energize India's future by bringing them into the mainstream of policy-making. This initiative is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's deep commitment and sensitive approach to women's empowerment, he said.
The conference will extensively discuss the need for the Women's Reservation Bill, its far-reaching impact, and the new dimensions it can explore to strengthen women's political, economic, and social participation. Women entrepreneurs believe that the bill will add a golden chapter to India's democratic history, providing millions of women with confidence, opportunities, and a strong identity.
In addition to women's reservation, the two-day conference will delve into numerous contemporary topics, including digital literacy, the concept of "Healthy Women - Prosperous Family," financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs, the role of social media in business, and empowering rural and remote women through schemes like 'Lakhpati Didi'.
Additionally, a comprehensive action plan will be developed to transform women's empowerment into a mass movement across the country. The women entrepreneurs participating in this conference will also closely observe the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament and will assimilate the direction received from it in their social and economic activities.
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