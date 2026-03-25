ETV Bharat / state

CAG Report Presented In Gujarat Assembly Flags Declining Revenue And Rising Debt, Warns Of Financial Mismanagement

Gandhinagar: The Comptroller And Auditor General of India (CAG) report regarding the economic status of the state of Gujarat for the year 2024-25 has been tabled in the Legislative Assembly. The report reveals figures that raise questions about the state's financial management, clearly highlighting an imbalance between income and expenditure.

This fiscal, the state's revenue expenditure increased by ₹10,326 crore, while revenue income declined by ₹4,208 crore. This has had a direct impact on the revenue surplus, which has contracted significantly by 43.31%. The CAG has termed this situation as concerning.

State's Tax Income Also Declines

There has also been a decline in the state's own tax revenue. Specifically, serious shortfalls have been observed in SGST collections, with receipts falling short of estimates by approximately ₹9,000 crore. Coupled with the closure of GST returns, there has also been a decline in subsidies received from the Centre, placing further pressure on the state's revenue.

During the audit, the CAG also uncovered a serious irregularity. In 41 out of 71 revenue challan cases, unutilized funds were recorded as income. It was revealed that this amount—totalling ₹1,108 crore—was erroneously recorded as income. Funds received from the Centre have also witnessed a decline.

Under Tribal Sub-Plans, only ₹1,363 crore was received in 2024-25, compared to ₹1,590.17 crore received in 2023-24. Furthermore, compared to the previous year, there has been a decline of hundreds of crores of rupees in Centrally Sponsored Schemes as well.