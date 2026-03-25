CAG Report Presented In Gujarat Assembly Flags Declining Revenue And Rising Debt, Warns Of Financial Mismanagement
In 41 out of 71 revenue challan cases, unutilized funds totalling ₹1,108 crore was erroneously recorded as income.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Comptroller And Auditor General of India (CAG) report regarding the economic status of the state of Gujarat for the year 2024-25 has been tabled in the Legislative Assembly. The report reveals figures that raise questions about the state's financial management, clearly highlighting an imbalance between income and expenditure.
This fiscal, the state's revenue expenditure increased by ₹10,326 crore, while revenue income declined by ₹4,208 crore. This has had a direct impact on the revenue surplus, which has contracted significantly by 43.31%. The CAG has termed this situation as concerning.
State's Tax Income Also Declines
There has also been a decline in the state's own tax revenue. Specifically, serious shortfalls have been observed in SGST collections, with receipts falling short of estimates by approximately ₹9,000 crore. Coupled with the closure of GST returns, there has also been a decline in subsidies received from the Centre, placing further pressure on the state's revenue.
During the audit, the CAG also uncovered a serious irregularity. In 41 out of 71 revenue challan cases, unutilized funds were recorded as income. It was revealed that this amount—totalling ₹1,108 crore—was erroneously recorded as income. Funds received from the Centre have also witnessed a decline.
Under Tribal Sub-Plans, only ₹1,363 crore was received in 2024-25, compared to ₹1,590.17 crore received in 2023-24. Furthermore, compared to the previous year, there has been a decline of hundreds of crores of rupees in Centrally Sponsored Schemes as well.
Despite the state's substantial investment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), adequate returns are not being realised. A total of ₹1.24 lakh crore has been invested across 63 government entities.
However, only six of them have yielded a return. Receiving a return of merely 1.75% —compared to funds borrowed at an interest rate of 6.53% — reflects poor financial performance.
The CAG has also expressed concern regarding issues related to urban development and the environment. Despite the deteriorating air quality in cities with a population exceeding one million, the necessary funds have not been allocated. This could have long-term implications for urban health, the CAG noted.
Panchayati Raj Institutions, too, have not received their due grants. Due to delays in the constitution of the Fourth State Finance Commission, local self-governing bodies received reduced funding during the 2024-25 period. Furthermore, the failure of relevant departments to provide responses to the CAG regarding the Finance Commission's recommendations has been cited as a serious matter.
Turning to social indicators, Gujarat's urban population stands at 50.29% — exceeding the national average — while its rural population accounts for 49.71%. The state's population density is 373, which is lower than the national average.
Significantly, the recorded sex ratio is 904, which falls below the national average. On a positive note, the state boasts a literacy rate of 84.6 %, and its Infant Mortality Rate is lower than the national average; nevertheless, 11.66% of the population still lives below the poverty line.