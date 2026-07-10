ETV Bharat / state

CAG Report On Maharashtra's Jal Jeevan Mission Flags Planning Failures, Inflated Coverage Claims

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) delivered a scathing indictment of Maharashtra's implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), exposing systemic failures in planning, execution, financial management and maintenance. It also said the state's reported achievement of 85.15 per cent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) by March 2024 was misleading as it included 27.74 lakh households with private or own-source tap connections that were yet to be covered under the mission.

Excluding these, the actual achievement under the JJM stood at 101.31 lakh connections, or only 69 per cent by December 2024, the audit said. "The achievement of providing FHTC by March 2024 was 85.15 per cent which included households having tap connection from private/own source which remained to be covered under JJM," the CAG said.

Such private connections could not be treated as mission achievements as they did not ensure functional water supply, the report added. The audit found glaring lapses right from the planning stage, stating that none of the test-checked districts carried out the mandatory baseline survey before implementing the scheme.

Although all 24 selected villages prepared Village Action Plans, 13 of them did so without obtaining mandatory gram panchayat resolutions through their Village Water and Sanitation Committees, it said. The CAG also criticised the preparation of District Action Plans, saying they omitted key components prescribed under JJM guidelines, including quarterly and annual targets for household tap connections, financial planning, water security, land and manpower requirements, and identification of water sources.

It said the absence of a comprehensive State Action Plan weakened resource planning, execution and long-term sustainability. The auditor further pulled up the state government for failing to frame an Operation and Maintenance policy, warning that the absence of such a framework would adversely affect the upkeep of created infrastructure and the functioning of water supply schemes.